Notice on the reduction of the authorised capital

ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (hereinafter – “the Company”) informs that on 15 April 2022 the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company adopted a decision to reduce the Company's authorised capital in order to cancel 4,673,500 of its own ordinary registered shares acquired by the Company through the share redemption processes.



The authorised capital of the Company shall be reduced from EUR 13,448,750 to EUR 12,103,875 by cancellation and invalidation of 4,637,500 of ordinary registered shares of the Company acquired by it, with the nominal value of EUR 0.29 each.

After the new version of the Company's Articles of Association is registered with the Register of Legal Entities, the authorised capital of the Company will amount to EUR 12,103,875. The Company's capital will be divided into 41,737,500 ordinary registered shares, with the nominal value of EUR 0.29 each.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Head of Legal

Arnas Matuzas

E-mail a.matuzas@zpienas.lt