22 April 2022

LSE Code: 3BRS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE BRENT CRUDE OIL 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES

ISIN: IE00BLRPRK35

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short Securities (the “Affected Securities”) from USD 1.14 to USD 0.114, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 8 March 2022, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 22 April 2022.

As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 22 April 2022.x