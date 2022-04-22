Life Clips Subsidiary Belfrics Group Enters EU; Receives Exchange Operational License in Poland

AVENTURA, Fla., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”) today announced its Belfrics Group subsidiary has received its exchange operational license in Poland. This exchange operational license granted to Belfrics Poland is Belfrics first license in the European Union (EU) and marks Belfrics’ entry into Europe.



Belfrics Poland’s license will encompass the following types of services; exchange between currencies, virtual and media payment, and virtual brokerage in exchange. On November 1, 2021, Poland enacted legislation clarifying the status of cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency trading. Mining, sales, and purchase of crypto instruments became a regulated field of business in Poland and requires mandatory registration of cryptocurrency companies with the Polish Cryptocurrency business Register (Rejestr walut wirtualnych). Belfrics Poland can be found on the Polish Cryptocurrency business Register at the following link. https://www.slaskie.kas.gov.pl/c/document_library/get_file?uuid=73ffde9b-0123-4594-8a94-a4d458218386&groupId=3559133

Belfrics is in the process of preparing its website for Belfrics Poland in Polish. The Company is also in the licensing process for other countries.

About Us

Life Clips is the parent company of Belfrics Global and Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc. Belfrics Global is a Malaysian based blockchain provider and cryptocurrency exchange and platform that is licensed and regulated by Labuan Financial ServTices Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. With 10 operational offices in 8 countries, Belfrics’ multi-feature trading platform offers digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and crypto derivative contracts to its clients. Belfrics blockchain has been recognized by Gartner as being a top 10 blockchain in terms of real-world projects and has received a patent for its Belrium KYC verification System (BKVS) by the Nigerian patent authority. Cognitive Apps is disrupting the space of mental health with its speech-based, AI-powered mental health analytics platform that empowers businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, and customers. Aiki delivers CBT and IPT therapies using a chatbot which and includes the voice analysis solution that takes in other health data from Apple and Google HealthKit to make a more accurate analysis of one’s mental health. Aiki was developed to capitalize on the trend towards artificial intelligence platforms utilized by individuals and companies to raise awareness of employees’ mental health. Cognitive Apps is developed by a team of licensed psychotherapists that makes use of vocal biomarkers to screen for early signs of mental health conditions, such as stress and depression. Aiki is available on Apple‘s App Store.

