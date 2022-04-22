Konica Minolta Wins CIANJ’s 2022 Environmental Leadership Award

Ramsey, NJ, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has received CIANJ/Commerce Magazine’s (CIANJ) Environmental Leadership Award, which celebrates New Jersey companies’ stewardship and leadership of the environment. The award recognizes companies that are proactive in promoting environmental sensitivity in their operations or those that work to provide a means of lowering their carbon footprint. CIANJ assembled a panel of independent judges who reviewed entries from companies around the state that made environmental accomplishments over the last year. Winners were celebrated at a breakfast reception this morning at the Glen Ridge Country Club.

Committed to being a leader in environmental sustainability, Konica Minolta partners with the 17 goals of the United Nations for Sustainable Development to support people, the planet and prosperity around the world with a plan for measurable action on a global basis. The current agenda targets 2030 to reach these goals, which are integrated and balance the three dimensions of sustainable development: economic, social and environmental.

In 2021, Konica Minolta joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Green Power Partnership, which encourages organizations to use green power to reduce the environmental impact of electricity use. The company’s corporate headquarters based in Ramsey, NJ runs on 100 percent green energy sourced from a combination of wind, hydro and solar energy. The solar energy system consists of carport canopies supporting solar panels that produce about 10 – 15 percent of the campus’ energy needs.

In 2022, for the second consecutive year, Konica Minolta partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation in an effort to revitalize U.S. national forests. In alliance with the U.S. Forest Service and other local planting partners, 10,000 trees were planted in forests affected by wildfires or other natural disasters, representing 50 acres of trees replanted. The effort will have a significant impact over the next 40 years, sequestering 1,922 metric tons of net carbon dioxide and removing nine tons of air pollution. The trees provide habitat for a wide range of wildlife, and ensure a healthy ecosystem for future resiliency.

"At Konica Minolta, we constantly look for partnerships that allow us to further fulfill our mission to create value for society while contributing to a sustainable future.” said Allison Kern, CSR & Internal Communications Manager. "By choosing green power, the company is helping to lead the transition to a clean energy future. And The Arbor Day Foundation’s commitment to embracing sustainable practices and solutions aligns with our global 2050 vision, and allows us to help to revitalize areas of California greatly affected by wildfire.”

Konica Minolta is consistently recognized as a global leader in sustainability. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years, and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. The company was also recently awarded a global leadership position on the Climate A List by CDP the sixth time. CDP is an international not-for-profit organization engaged in activities to realize a sustainable economy.

Learn more about Konica Minolta’s sustainability efforts online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society.

