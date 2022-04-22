CloudChat Wallet Reached A Strategic Partnership With HOO

New York, NY, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudChat had announced a strategic partnership with HOO recently. HOO's users are able to participate in the launching of CloudChat Token's First IEO through HOO trading platform. CloudChat is a company focused on the construction of blockchain social ecology with 30 millions registered users and 40 thousands daily active users. It provides users with social network, DEFI wallet, NFT transactions and other services. CloudChat users can carry out the transactions, send red envelopes and other services by using CC wallet.



Initially, Crypto wallets limit users to store and manage tokens. However, with the rapid growth of Decentralized Finance (DeFI) and Non-fungible token (NFT) recently, most wallets have introduced new features to support the users’ interaction with these protocols. At the same time, Hardware Wallet and Wallet App could work together to provide seamless interaction.



Cloudchat is a cryptographic social platform and digital token circulation ecosystem developed based on blockchain technology. The objective of CC is to provide underlying protocol support for anonymous mapping communication networks and cross-region anonymous chat through the application by implementing blockchain technology and the introduction of Web3.0 protocol. In future, Cloudchat will usher in a new era of anonymous networks where users’ assets are secured and full of freedom.

With the trend of NFT is sweeping the world, most of the NFT holders display their NFT on social media and use it as profile pictures. At present, there are no crypto wallets that allow users to use their NFT as personal data. CloudChat Wallet is actively exploring this feature and will be introduced to users once launched.

In order to allow funds to circulate in different public chains, users must use cross-chain bridges to transfer funds from one chain to another. The launch of Cloudchat wallet integrates THORCHAIN protocol into the wallet. Users will be able to swap their assets from one ecosystem to another without interaction of any cross-chain bridge.

Cloudchat wallet serves as a one-stop asset management centre. With the support of digital identity, multi-chain, social networking, cross-chain bridge, multi-signature and other functions, Cloudchat wallet is born for the entire CloudChat funding security and user’s convenience, at the same time it provides users with services to keep contact with a variety of investment products.

As the Internet moves towards Web3.0, the picture of digital payment is reshaped. A multifunctional and well-secured wallet application is crucial. CloudChat wallet will continue to provide crypto asset services under the framework of providing a multi-chain and easy-to-use crypto wallet application, to provide users with more assured products, connecting the real and virtual world through digital economy, to build Web3 secure wallet ecology and hence become the benchmark of digital wallet in the Web3 Era.

