On April 10, 2022, Beijing time, the 2022 Global Digital Asset Summit was successfully held online. It was sponsored by Techbow, WitEx.io, Wen’ce Translation, Hungry Panda, and Weizan Live, organized by Artisan Business Group, Inc. (ABG), Ehelp Company, PR Law Center, Chinese Elite Consortium, US Oversea Students Union, Blockchain China Connect, supported by the exclusive talent partner Hangzhou Global Youth Talent Community. With the theme of "Foreseeing the Future'', the summit was divided into a two-day schedule from April 10 to April 11, with insiders participating in real-time via Zoom and outsiders watching the live stream via Weizan Live and YouTube. The highest online traffic reached 483,200.

Global Digital Asset Summit is a summit forum for top industry experts and investors to discuss the core topics of digital assets. It is also a professional international banquet to discuss digital asset application projects and investment capital matching. The summit aims to build an international business and investment platform for the digital asset industry to interconnect and benefit in both situations. It invited 50+ partner organizations, 40+ industry leaders, including blockchain underlying technology providers, mining machine manufacturers, mine owners, and blockchain industry media.

The first day theme is The Key to Unlocking the Metaverse - NFT, where industry experts led us to understand the future of digital asset trading, digital currency, and the future, the development trend of the Metaverse. The host Zerong (Chloe) Fan introduced the three sections: Origin and Future of Digital Assets, Practice and Possibilities after the Rise of Blockchain, Choices between Tradition and Innovation for Young Generation in the New Era.

The second day theme is The Guideline to the New Racetrack of "Digital Assets". The industry experts discussed angel investment and venture capital opportunities in blockchain, blockchain technology, sharing economy, storage security of new crypto digital assets, new wealth management investment, the investment prospect of various fields related to digital assets, and STO process introduction. The host Tunan Li introduced the three main sections: Opportunities and Challenges in the New Circuit (special section on Puerto Rico), Innovation in Digital Assets, and First Steps into the Metaverse.

One of the co-organizers, Ehelp Company, kindly sponsored over 150 "Codename: Spaceman" limited edition NFTs for sponsors, guest partners, staff, and the audiences. The NFT series is built on the "Polygon Blockchain '', focusing on the artist and digital asset community.

One of the organizers of the summit, Mr. Brian Su, also the President of Artisan Business Group, Inc. emphasized that Puerto Rico not only has a well-developed digital asset sector, but also has a compelling advantage in several industries, including tourism, manufacturing, and energy.

The general advisor of the summit, Mr. Shutang Li, also the CEO of Easyfind Company, discussed: the rise of digital assets and the metaverse is one of the keys to solving global inflation and economic recovery after the pandemic. Also, "productivity" determines "relations of production", so the full application and rise of new technologies can help society to optimize and allocate resources, and increase the opportunities for communication and interaction.



At the end of the summit, consultants of the summit Yuzhou Wu, Lang Zhou, Haoqiaomiao zheng stated: we would like to thank everyone for their efforts, and thank the support of our speakers and sponsors. We look forward to seeing you at the next Global Digital Asset Summit!



