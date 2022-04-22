PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

As a result of transactions on 22th April 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

 Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 22/04/2022

Share Price:

£5.82		Matching Shares Award Date: 22/04/2022

Share Price:

£5.82

Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/04/2022
Simon Coles22222,270
Katy Wilde22223,876
Alan Dale21212,356
Benjamin Ford2121885
Nicholas Wiles2222798
Mark Latham2222351
Tanya Murphy2222440
Christopher Paul22222,722
Jay Payne22221,565
Jo Toolan22223,792

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years’ time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

