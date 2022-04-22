Denver Launches $9M Instant Rebate Program for E-Bikes, Heat Pumps and Other Equipment

Denver, CO, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver's Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency today launched its Climate Action Rebates program to cover up to 100% of the cost for all-electric energy equipment such as heat pumps, e-bikes and solar panels for Denver residents to transition to cleaner heating, cooling, and more.

“If we can make adopting electric equipment easy and cost-effective, and in some instances free, we are removing barriers for homeowners ready to make that switch," said Grace Rink, Denver’s chief climate officer. “This program will reduce energy costs, improve our health and air quality, and get us that much closer to our city’s ambitious climate goals.”

E-Bikes or E-Cargo Bikes

Electric bikes can save users thousands of dollars on fuel and maintenance by replacing car trips. As part of the rebate program, Denver residents can get a $400 instant rebate when purchasing a qualifying electric bike from a participating bike shop, and income-qualified residents may qualify for a $1,200 instant rebate. E-cargo bikes are eligible for an additional $500 instant rebate.

Home Energy Upgrades

Homeowners can stack Denver’s rebates on top of Xcel's electrification rebates, reducing the financial barrier to installing home upgrades powered by renewable energy sources. Denver’s Climate Action Rebates may cover up to 80% of the total installed project cost, or up to 100% of the cost through income-qualified rebates. Denver's rebates are only eligible for existing homes and must be submitted by an approved contractor. Eligible equipment includes:

Air source heat pump

Ground source heat pump

Mini-split heat pump

Heat pump water heaters

Bidirectional electric vehicle charging/V2B

Battery storage

Electric vehicle charging home wiring

If homeowners have or will install a heat pump, a heat pump water heater, or a bidirectional electric vehicle charger as part of the rebate program, they are eligible for additional rebates, including:

Solar panels

Electric service upgrade

CASR will monitor who is receiving the rebates to ensure they are reaching under-resourced neighborhoods. The agency works with the Energy Resource Center, longtime city partners dedicated to increasing energy efficiency in low-income neighborhoods, to share and promote the program. Funding for the Denver Climate Action Rebate program comes from the Climate Protection Fund (CPF). The taxpayer-supported CPF raises $40M per year and is dedicated to eliminating greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, supporting climate adaptation and environmental justice, and creating new jobs.

About Denver’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency

Mayor Michael Hancock and the Denver City Council created the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency to manage the city's ambitious emission reduction goals and sustainability programs in collaboration with fellow departments, other units of government, and community partners. The office ensures that the city's targets are aligned with current climate science, promotes the role that climate action and sustainability play in strengthening Denver's economic vitality and a prosperous future for all residents and businesses, and embraces equity as a value and practice in all of its work.