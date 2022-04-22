TVOkids Original 'Leo’s Pollinators' invites kids to celebrate crucial creatures

Toronto, ON, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Explore the exciting world of pollinators with TVOkids Original Leo’s Pollinators starting today (Friday, April 22, 2022) on TVOkids, TVOkids.com, YouTube and smart TV services like Roku and Apple TV. This new outdoor science adventure series encourages children in Grades 2 to 6 to engage with the environment and learn more about the role pollinators play in our food systems.

“The whole family will find Leo’s Pollinators fascinating because of how it reveals the critical inner workings of complex ecosystems we rely on every day,” says John Ferri, VP of Programming and Content at TVO. “The series connects with kids on their level and introduces an appreciation for the many natural wonders around them.”

Co-developed with Fifth Ground Entertainment, this season follows the success of a previous TVOkids collaboration in Leo’s FishHeads. Over 26 11-minute episodes, TVOkids Original Leo’s Pollinators showcases pollinating creatures like the African fruit bat, honeybees, flying squirrels and lemurs. Young hosts Chloe (11) and Housten (8) venture out in the field with experts who help them understand the incredible contributions of these tiny pollinators.

“One of the most exciting parts of this series was working alongside the scientists and experts,” says producer Raj Panikkar. “They really were the secret sauce for the show. And instead of telling kids, ‘This is what this kind of scientist does,’ we showed them—all while delivering a thrilling adventure.”

TVOkids Original Leo’s Pollinators spotlights organizations like the University of Guelph, Toronto and Regional Conservation Authority, Canadian National Collection and the Brock Bee Lab. Episodes feature inspiring locations like Bird Kingdom, African Lion Safari, provincial parks and national parks across the country. Parks Canada is a series partner. Each episode ends with a “PollinHead Alert”—a call to action that will inspire the kids at home to become Explorer Club members through mini-missions to help pollinators.

“Young leaders like Greta Thunberg prove that children and youth are craving a way to get involved to help our environment,” says series creator Karen Hawes. “With Leo’s FishHeads, and now Leo’s Pollinators, we’re showing the important work that is happening in the field and how everyone can be involved.”

Watch TVOkids Original Leo’s Pollinators starting today (Friday, April 22, 2022) on TVOkids, TVOkids.com, YouTube and smart TV services. Viewers can also subscribe to That TVOkids Newsletter for bi-weekly features on programming and learning fun from TVOkids.

Series promo: https://youtu.be/PCZuTsEprv4

Access to full episodes available upon request.

About Fifth Ground Entertainment

The Fifth Ground Entertainment (FGE) team brings stories to life on every screen – from documentary, to scripted, to branded content. Toronto-based FGE is known for its award-winning television including comedy series Rent-A-Goalie, (Showcase), music documentary series The Rawside Of… (IFC), critically lauded documentary series Reelside (The Movie Network & HBO Canada) and kids’ science adventure series TVOkids Original Leo’s FishHeads (TVOkids). FGE has received 25 industry nominations and several wins for its television work. Additionally, FGE produces digital and branded content including collaborations with Spin Master, Deloitte, BlackBerry, Yahoo!, Amazon, the NHLPA/NHL, and Hip-Check Media. FGE runs Lakeshorts International Short Film Festival and is consistently involved in production for and support of the non-profit sector. FGE is actively developing other television, digital and film projects by reinvesting capital, dedicating resources and investing in local talent. Visit www.fifthground.com for more.

About TVO

TVO inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through video, audio, games, courses, newsletters and articles, we’re investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. Funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, TVO is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit TVO.me, TVO.org and TVOkids.com.

TVO streaming channels:

Apple TV: TVO, TVOkids

Amazon Fire TV: TVO, TVOkids

Android: TVO, TVOkids

LG: TVO, TVOkids

Roku: TVO, TVOkids

