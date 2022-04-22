Rocket Global Unveils Its Plan to Become the Next-Gen Hybrid Crypto Exchange

Little Rock, AR, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From a technical point of view, the project built a framework that guarantees scalability, reliability, high accessibility, and modularity. Specifically, the portal is entering the market with a capacity of over 70,000 transactions per second, at an operation speed execution lower than 800 ms.





Rocket Global’s Recipe for Success

Rocket Global integrates both the CEX and the DEX into a single crypto trading platform that is sustainable, auditable, and dependable. Hybrid platforms use the greatest elements of both decentralized and centralized ecosystems to provide users with the best of both worlds.

Any value movement is carried out on the blockchain by the exchange's smart contract and wallets; this operation provides users complete control over their assets and ensures that those funds are managed safely.

As a result of Rocket Global's DEX aggregator, which pools liquidity from many DEXs, customers may obtain greater token exchange rates than they would otherwise be able to get on a single decentralized exchange. Consumers will benefit from improved valuations with lower trading costs with the initiative.

For example, an exchange contract divided over several DEXs might provide a customer with considerably better rates than operations on a single exchange. This is one of the unique features at the core of the platform.

The system will be the world's first crypto exchange built on high-performance architecture derived from the world's most successful international trading exchanges. The cryptocurrency trading platform does not plan to solve past issues, but it looks towards the future, entering the market niche of next-gen exchanges.

The Rocket Global Coin Announcement

Rocket Global Coin (RCKC) is the cryptocurrency introduced by the project’s team. The token will serve as the fuel of the Rocket Global’s ecosystem, composed by:

Centralized Spot Exchange

Rocket Pay (Crypto Merchant Payment Gateway)

Decentralized Aggregator

Rocket NFT Marketplace

High Yield Defi Offerings

RCKC has a supply set to 750 million tokens, which are divided among several operations:

Liquidity and public sale: 15%

Marketing operations: 15%

Bounties and community airdrops: 15%

DeFi (rewards for staking operations): 13%

Liquidity pool rewards: 11.5%

Founding team: 10%

Strategic partnerships on the market: 6%

Advisory: 5%

Angel investors: 4%

Private sale round: 3%

NFT creator fund: 2.5%

About Rocket Global

Rocket Global plans to be a hybrid Cryptocurrency Exchange, High Yield Staking, and NFT Market. The team is aware that the current crypto exchanges have a lot of essential flaws and restrictions. With no other options, the community is often required to use sub-optimal solutions, with slow or capped transactions and the risk of enormous losses because of the lack of alternatives.

Regarding future developments, the team has shared a roadmap that began in Q1 2022 and will not end before the end of 2023. Disclosing a 2-year-long roadmap in the crypto world sends the message of a team’s commitment to an initiative.

Anyone wishing to keep up-to-date with this new project can find helpful information on its official website and the social media pages below.