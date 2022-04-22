Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Board of Directors’ approval of the final financial statements for 2021

English Norwegian

The Board of Directors of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has on 22 April 2022 approved the final financial statements for 2021.

The final financial statement, including the proposed dividend payment of NOK 2.5 per share, is in line with the preliminary financial statement published on 17 February 2022.

The complete integrated annual report will be published on 29 April 2022. The annual general meeting is scheduled for 23 May 2022.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section

5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.