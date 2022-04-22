Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 7% Increase in Net Earnings

CHINO, Calif., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net earnings for the first quarter of 2022, were $900 thousand, or an increase of 7.4%, as compared with earnings of $838 thousand for the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.34 for the first quarter of 2022, and $0.31 for the same quarter last year.



Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Despite the setbacks of the last two years, the economy of the Inland Empire appears to be rebounding. We are excited about the opportunities for growth and expansion of the Bank as we offer new products and services to help small businesses to grow and prosper.”

Financial Condition

At March 31, 2022, total assets were $412.8 million, an increase of $34.3 million or 9.1% over $378.5 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased by $34.8 million or 10.1% to $353.7 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $318.9 million as of December 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, the Company’s core deposits represent 98.4% of the total deposits.

Gross loans remained at $176 million both at March 31, 2022 and as of December 31, 2021. The Bank had two non-performing loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and one non-performing loan as of December 31, 2021. OREO properties remained at zero as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and $2.5 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $367.3 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $149.9 million, yielding a net interest margin of 2.72% for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $305.5 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $138.6 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.59% for the first quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income totaled $540.3 thousand for the first quarter of 2022, or an increase of 16.6% as compared with $463.5 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attribute to service charges on deposit accounts and other fees.

General and administrative expenses were $2.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and $1.8 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $1.0 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $352 thousand which represents an increase of $23 thousand or 7.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $328.6 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021 were approximately 28.1% and 28.2% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.





CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET March 31, 2022 and 2021 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 89,431,882 $ 135,593,445 Federal funds sold - - Total cash and cash equivalents 89,431,882 135,593,445 Investment securities available for sale 7,295,369 40,270,538 Investment securities held to maturity 125,048,973 12,435,291 Total investments 132,344,342 52,705,829 Loans Construction 414,072 414,072 Real estate 130,638,340 125,894,826 Commercial 44,930,167 48,133,781 Installment 142,574 1,741,267 Gross loans 176,125,153 176,183,946 Unearned fees and discounts (1,042,561 ) (1,419,084 ) Loans net of unearned fees and discount 175,082,592 174,764,862 Allowance for loan losses (3,702,953 ) (3,888,480 ) Net loans 171,379,639 170,876,382 Fixed assets, net 5,825,761 5,897,342 Accrued interest receivable 1,030,047 877,104 Stock investments, restricted, at cost 2,045,200 7,871,339 Bank-owned life insurance 7,915,472 2,045,200 Other assets 2,825,788 2,647,812 Total assets $ 412,798,131 $ 378,514,453 LIABILITIES: Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 224,198,426 $ 195,274,304 Interest bearing NOW and money market 93,314,320 85,144,889 Savings 24,666,318 25,147,965 Time deposits less than $250,000 8,954,762 3,695,546 Time deposits of $250,000 or greater 2,571,046 9,616,481 Total deposits 353,704,872 318,879,185 Accrued interest payable 179,534 130,327 Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 15,000,000 15,000,000 Accrued expenses & other payables 1,781,243 1,817,705 Subordinated debt 10,000,000 10,000,000 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000 3,093,000 Total liabilities 383,758,649 348,920,217 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 2,676,799 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 10,502,558 10,502,557 Retained earnings 20,457,085 19,556,872 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (1,920,161 ) (465,193 ) Total shareholders’ equity 29,039,482 29,594,236 Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity $ 412,798,131 $ 378,514,453





CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME For the three months ended March 31 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income Interest and fee income on loans $ 2,313,197 $ 2,648,462 Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits 53,187 16,265 Interest on time deposits in banks - - Interest on investment securities 349,414 213,442 Total interest income 2,715,798 2,878,169 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 42,517 49,794 Other borrowings 206,504 122,064 Total interest expense 249,021 171,858 Net interest income 2,466,777 2,706,311 Provision for loan losses (200,000 ) 200,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,666,777 2,506,311 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 409,245 348,098 Other miscellaneous income 58,689 61,715 Dividend income from restricted stock 28,226 23,108 Income from bank-owned life insurance 44,133 30,564 Total non-interest income 540,293 463,485 Non-interest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 1,244,311 1,048,224 Occupancy and equipment 159,763 156,286 Data and item processing 181,481 156,549 Advertising and marketing 23,798 20,337 Legal and professional fees 44,025 44,265 Regulatory assessments 42,668 33,480 Insurance 9,930 9,823 Directors’ fees and expenses 32,160 32,280 Other expenses 216,810 301,580 Total non-interest expenses 1,954,946 1,802,824 Income before income tax expense 1,252,124 1,166,972 Income tax expense 351,911 328,560 Net income $ 900,213 $ 838,412 Basic earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.31 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.31



