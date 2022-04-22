Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 7% Increase in Net Earnings

CHINO, Calif., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net earnings for the first quarter of 2022, were $900 thousand, or an increase of 7.4%, as compared with earnings of $838 thousand for the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.34 for the first quarter of 2022, and $0.31 for the same quarter last year.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Despite the setbacks of the last two years, the economy of the Inland Empire appears to be rebounding. We are excited about the opportunities for growth and expansion of the Bank as we offer new products and services to help small businesses to grow and prosper.”

Financial Condition

At March 31, 2022, total assets were $412.8 million, an increase of $34.3 million or 9.1% over $378.5 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased by $34.8 million or 10.1% to $353.7 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $318.9 million as of December 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, the Company’s core deposits represent 98.4% of the total deposits.

Gross loans remained at $176 million both at March 31, 2022 and as of December 31, 2021. The Bank had two non-performing loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and one non-performing loan as of December 31, 2021.   OREO properties remained at zero as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and $2.5 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $367.3 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $149.9 million, yielding a net interest margin of 2.72% for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $305.5 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $138.6 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.59% for the first quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income totaled $540.3 thousand for the first quarter of 2022, or an increase of 16.6% as compared with $463.5 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attribute to service charges on deposit accounts and other fees.

General and administrative expenses were $2.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and $1.8 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $1.0 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $352 thousand which represents an increase of $23 thousand or 7.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $328.6 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021 were approximately 28.1% and 28.2% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.


     
 CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
 March 31, 2022 and 2021
  
  March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
  (unaudited) (audited)
 ASSETS:   
 Cash and due from banks$89,431,882  $135,593,445 
 Federal funds sold -   - 
 Total cash and cash equivalents 89,431,882   135,593,445 
     
     
 Investment securities available for sale 7,295,369   40,270,538 
 Investment securities held to maturity 125,048,973   12,435,291 
 Total investments 132,344,342   52,705,829 
 Loans   
 Construction 414,072   414,072 
 Real estate 130,638,340   125,894,826 
 Commercial 44,930,167   48,133,781 
 Installment 142,574   1,741,267 
     
 Gross loans 176,125,153   176,183,946 
 Unearned fees and discounts (1,042,561)  (1,419,084)
 Loans net of unearned fees and discount 175,082,592   174,764,862 
 Allowance for loan losses (3,702,953)  (3,888,480)
 Net loans 171,379,639   170,876,382 
     
 Fixed assets, net 5,825,761   5,897,342 
 Accrued interest receivable 1,030,047   877,104 
 Stock investments, restricted, at cost 2,045,200   7,871,339 
 Bank-owned life insurance 7,915,472   2,045,200 
 Other assets 2,825,788   2,647,812 
 Total assets$412,798,131  $378,514,453 
     
 LIABILITIES:   
 Deposits   
 Non-interest bearing$224,198,426  $195,274,304 
 Interest bearing   
 NOW and money market 93,314,320   85,144,889 
 Savings 24,666,318   25,147,965 
 Time deposits less than $250,000 8,954,762   3,695,546 
 Time deposits of $250,000 or greater 2,571,046   9,616,481 
 Total deposits 353,704,872   318,879,185 
     
 Accrued interest payable 179,534   130,327 
 Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 15,000,000   15,000,000 
 Accrued expenses & other payables 1,781,243   1,817,705 
 Subordinated debt 10,000,000   10,000,000 
 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000   3,093,000 
 Total liabilities 383,758,649   348,920,217 
     
 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
 Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 2,676,799 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 10,502,558   10,502,557 
 Retained earnings 20,457,085   19,556,872 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (1,920,161)  (465,193)
 Total shareholders’ equity 29,039,482   29,594,236 
 Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity$412,798,131  $378,514,453 
     


CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
    
 For the three months ended
 March 31
  2022   2021
 (unaudited) (unaudited)
Interest income   
Interest and fee income on loans$2,313,197  $2,648,462
Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits 53,187   16,265
Interest on time deposits in banks -   -
Interest on investment securities 349,414   213,442
Total interest income 2,715,798   2,878,169
    
Interest Expense   
Interest on deposits 42,517   49,794
Other borrowings 206,504   122,064
Total interest expense 249,021   171,858
Net interest income 2,466,777   2,706,311
Provision for loan losses (200,000)  200,000
    
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,666,777   2,506,311
    
Non-interest income   
Service charges on deposit accounts 409,245   348,098
Other miscellaneous income 58,689   61,715
Dividend income from restricted stock 28,226   23,108
Income from bank-owned life insurance 44,133   30,564
Total non-interest income 540,293   463,485
    
Non-interest expenses   
Salaries and employee benefits 1,244,311   1,048,224
Occupancy and equipment 159,763   156,286
Data and item processing 181,481   156,549
Advertising and marketing 23,798   20,337
Legal and professional fees 44,025   44,265
Regulatory assessments 42,668   33,480
Insurance 9,930   9,823
Directors’ fees and expenses 32,160   32,280
Other expenses 216,810   301,580
Total non-interest expenses 1,954,946   1,802,824
Income before income tax expense 1,252,124   1,166,972
Income tax expense 351,911   328,560
Net income$900,213  $838,412
    
Basic earnings per share$0.34  $0.31
Diluted earnings per share$0.34  $0.31
    


  For the three months ended
  March 31
   2022   2021 
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS        
(unaudited)        
Annualized return on average equity  12.41%  12.38%
Annualized return on average assets  0.92%  1.02%
Net interest margin  2.72%  3.59%
Core efficiency ratio  65.01%  56.88%
Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans  -0.011%  -0.008%
         
AVERAGE BALANCES        
(thousands, unaudited)        
Average assets $389,889  $327,614 
Average interest-earning assets $367,297  $305,535 
Average gross loans $174,298  $195,983 
Average deposits $340,439  $270,019 
Average equity $29,013  $27,091 
         
         
         
CREDIT QUALITY End of period
(unaudited)  March 31, 2022  December 31, 2021
         
Non-performing loans $453,645  $115,434 
         
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.26%  0.07%
Non-performing loans to total assets  0.11%  0.03%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  2.10%  2.21%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO  0.26%  0.07%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  816.27%  3368.57%
         
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS        
(unaudited)        
Shareholders equity to total assets  7.03%  7.82%
Net loans to deposits  48.45%  53.59%
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits  63.39%  61.24%
Total capital to total risk-weighted assets  21.95%  18.30%
Tier 1 capital to total risk-weighted assets  25.08%  20.16%
Company Leverage Ratio  8.36%  8.84%

