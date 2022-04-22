VAUGHAN CHAMBER GATHERS BUSINESS LEADERS FOR A CRITICAL DISCUSSION ON THE FUTURE OF ONTARIO’S TRANSPORTATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Vaughan, Ont., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vaughan Chamber of Commerce convened industry and government leaders for a Transportation Forum today to discuss long-term infrastructure investment across the Greater Golden Horseshoe that is critical to the success of Ontario’s economic growth.

Thought leaders at the forum emphasized that the GTHA, the fastest growing urban area in North America, has tremendous opportunities for economic prosperity, but it requires a transportation system to keep pace with that growth. Population growth will increase demand for infrastructure in a significant and transformational way across Ontario. The planning today must consider where the province is expected to be in the next three decades.

“Today’s discussion was an invaluable opportunity to share ideas about the role of transportation infrastructure in setting up Ontarians for success,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “Our government is building Ontario at an unprecedented pace. Getting shovels in the ground on projects like Highway 413 will help fight gridlock, unlock access to housing and jobs, and boost Ontario’s economy.”

Transportation projects like the Bradford Bypass and Highway 413 are critical, to provide the necessary infrastructure to meet this inevitable growth in population and employment. These long-term infrastructure projects will ensure a viable transportation corridor required to meet increased immigration levels over the next decade, while ensuring the economic vitality of the region.

“The message today was clear: the 413 highway is critical to Vaughan's future growth and ensures the efficient movement of goods across Ontario,” said Brian Shifman, President & CEO of the Vaughan Chamber of Commerce. “We must invest further in infrastructure which will support an economic corridor integral to the long-term prosperity of local and regional economies.”

“A growing region requires available, reliable and resilient infrastructure to meet the projected growth of our municipalities,” said Victoria Mancinelli, Director Public Relations, and Strategic Partnerships for LIUNA. “Today’s discussion highlighted the importance of labour, industry and government working collaboratively in support of vital infrastructure investments across Ontario that will continue to spur economic development and advancement while creating thousands of long-term, good paying union jobs for men and women who remain at the forefront of building, strengthening and maintaining critical infrastructure that our communities rely on each and every day. “

The geography of North America and more specifically, Ontario, necessitates cars and allowances must be made for the fact that personal vehicles, including EVs, will always be a reality and as such, infrastructure must be built and maintained for these purposes. By proactively planning for increased density across the GTA, we can avoid mistakes of the past, where infrastructure planning lacked a long-term vision.

“Today’s forum solidified the fact that the economic success of the region is incumbent upon making investments in infrastructure expansion that can meet the long-term needs of the province,” said Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of the Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario. “Critical transportation projects like Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass do just that. Both projects are of vital importance to the province in terms of reducing congestion, fostering long-term competitiveness, improving connectivity, supporting affordable housing initiatives, and facilitating job creation.”