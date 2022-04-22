SBA Announces Inaugural Small Business Investment Company Emerging Fund Manager Forum

Washington, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) today announced that it will host its first-ever Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) Diverse and Emerging Fund Manager Forum on April 25. The event will feature the Honorable Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and leaders across the institutional investor and private markets asset management community, offering viewpoints on the changing landscape of U.S. private markets, the next generation of asset managers, and the evolution of the SBIC Program. The event follows the release of the SBA’s Equity Action Plan and reinforces the Biden-Harris Administration and Administrator Guzman’s priority of advancing inclusive equity in all its programs and services.

During the forum, participants will have the opportunity to hear from industry leaders and explore how the SBIC program and its national network of asset managers and fund investors are working to advance a more inclusive system of capital allocation.

“For more than 60 years, SBICs have provided over $100 billion in financing to support the needs of U.S. small businesses. The capital SBICs provide is often not in adequate supply from traditional sources,” said Associate Administrator for the Office of Investment and Innovation, Bailey DeVries. “As asset allocators exclusively financing U.S. small businesses, SBIC funds have a tremendous opportunity to drive reinvestment in America and construct a capital allocation system as diverse as our country. We look forward to a robust forum discussion on topics impacting how we build a more inclusive economy.”

Agenda:

(1:00pm-1:05pm) Welcome and Introduction of U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Guzman

Speaker: Bailey DeVries, Associate Administrator Office of Investment & Innovation, U.S. Small Business Administration

(1:05pm-1:20pm) Opening Remarks

Speaker: The Honorable Isabella Guzman, Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration

(1:20pm-2:05pm) Session 1: The Future of Private Market Investing and Emerging Managers

Moderator: Dana Johns, Director of Private Equity, Maryland State Retirement System

Mina Pacheco Nazemi, Co-Head, Barings Fund and Co-investment Group

Nate Kirk, Managing Director, Everside

Andrea Auerbach, Global Head of Private Investments, Cambridge Associates

Eleanor Hsu, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Kaiser Family Foundation

(2:15pm-3:00pm) Session 2: Considering the SBIC Program? How Does it Work?

Moderator: Alan Roth, Partner, Winston & Strawn

Stacy Harmsen, Partner, Spell Capital

Sengal Selassie, President, Brightwood Capital Advisors

Della Clark, Principal, Innovate Capital Growth Fund

Brian Matthews, Co-founder, Cultivation Capital

(3:10pm-3:55pm) Session 3: How Are LPs and GPs Thinking About Diversity and ESG in Private Markets Investing?

Moderator: Jason Lamin, CEO and Founder, Lenox Park Solutions

Carl Jenkins, MD & Group Head of Corporate Finance-Community Investments, BMO Harris

Damien Dwin, Founder, Lafayette Square

Jason Powers, Chief of SBIC Licensing, U.S. Small Business Administration

Stacey Wittelsberger, Principal, Patriot Capital

(3:55pm-4:00pm) Closing Remarks

Speaker: Bailey DeVries, Associate Administrator Office of Investment & Innovation, U.S. Small Business Administration

About SBA Office of Investment and Innovation

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Office of Investment and Innovation (OII) leads programs that provide the high-growth small business community with access to two things: financial capital and R&D funds to develop commercially viable innovations. Our work is underpinned by public-private partnerships that help small businesses on their trajectory from idea to IPO. Learn more at www.sba.gov.

