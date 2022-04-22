Hartman Announces its 9th BIZSUITES Location

Houston, Texas, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hartman Income REIT Management, Inc., (Hartman) has announced its ninth BIZSUITES location with space available for lease commencing in May 2022. The announcement comes less than one year following Hartman's initial launch of the affordable and flexible office space brand designed for small businesses and start-ups.

"We are delighted to continue the roll-out of our BIZSUITES brand," shared Al Hartman, President and CEO, "We have had tremendous demand from people seeking small business space, particularly those who had been working from home and realized that they were more productive in an office environment prior to the pandemic."

Hartman's ninth BIZSUITES location was constructed at Hartman's Regency square office building at 7211 Regency Square Boulevard in Houston, TX, near US Highway 59. The suburban office property is a two-story, Class B building in the Westchase District and Uptown/Galleria area, one of Houston's top 3 largest business districts.

The new BIZSUITES office spaces feature shared amenities including a tenant lounge, free Wi-Fi, a lobby directory listing, mail delivery services, and maintenance and janitorial services. BIZSUITES tenants also have access to the buildings' variety of amenities, including on-site property management, a new tenant lounge, conference rooms, 24-hour surveillance, and after-hours-controlled access.

Regency Square's BIZSUITES offices range from 100 to 250 square feet and can accommodate up to four individuals. The affordable suites are move-in ready with fully furnished options available.

"Our focus is to provide small businesses and new start-ups with the flexibility and affordability needed to set up in a professional office setting. The beauty of our BIZSUITES product is that it can scale with you as your business grows; we can accommodate businesses of all sizes." concluded Al Hartman.

To learn more about leasing a BIZSUITES office space or other commercial real estate in Houston, San Antonio, or DFW (Dallas Fort Worth), please contact a Hartman leasing agent.

