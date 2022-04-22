Publication annual report 2021 and convocation of the Ordinary General Meeting on May 25 2022

Ghent, April 22, 2022 – 18.00 CET – Press release / Regulated information
Following the publication of its annual figures on 25 March 2022, and to announce the Annual General Meeting of 25 May 2022, ABO-Group announces today its annual report for 2021. The annual report can be consulted on the ABO-Group's website: https://www.abo-group.eu/en/investors/shareholder-information/shareholders-meetings/.
There you will find the following documents:
- Convocation ordinary general meeting 2022
- Information for the shareholders
- Ballot paper ordinary general meeting 2022
- Procuration ordinary general meeting 2022
- Report of the board of directors to the ordinary general meeting
- Statutory Annual accounts 2021
- Report from the commissioner on the statutory financial accounts 2021
- Report from the commissioner on the consolidated financial accounts 2021
About ABO-Group
ABO-Group Environment is a specialized, listed engineering office focusing on geotechnology, environment and soil remediation. Through its Consultancy and Testing & Monitoring departments, ABO-Group operates in Belgium, the Netherlands and France, as well as internationally. ABO-Group guarantees its clients a sustainable solution. Please consult the ABO-Group website (www.abo-group.eu) for a more detailed description of the activities of the Group.
