Publication annual report 2021 and convocation of the Ordinary General Meeting on May 25 2022

Gent, BELGIUM

Ghent, April 22, 2022 – 18.00 CET – Press release / Regulated information

Following the publication of its annual figures on 25 March 2022, and to announce the Annual General Meeting of 25 May 2022, ABO-Group announces today its annual report for 2021. The annual report can be consulted on the ABO-Group's website: https://www.abo-group.eu/en/investors/shareholder-information/shareholders-meetings/.  

There you will find the following documents:

  • Convocation ordinary general meeting 2022
  • Information for the shareholders
  • Ballot paper ordinary general meeting 2022
  • Procuration ordinary general meeting 2022
  • Report of the board of directors to the ordinary general meeting
  • Statutory Annual accounts 2021
  • Report from the commissioner on the statutory financial accounts 2021
  • Report from the commissioner on the consolidated financial accounts 2021

About ABO-Group

ABO-Group Environment is a specialized, listed engineering office focusing on geotechnology, environment and soil remediation. Through its Consultancy and Testing & Monitoring departments, ABO-Group operates in Belgium, the Netherlands and France, as well as internationally. ABO-Group guarantees its clients a sustainable solution. Please consult the ABO-Group website (www.abo-group.eu) for a more detailed description of the activities of the Group.

For more information:

Frank De Palmenaer
CEO ABO-GROUP Environment NV
frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu
T +32 (0)9 242 88 88

Derbystraat 255, Maaltecenter Building G, B-9051 Ghent (SDW), Belgium

