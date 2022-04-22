Publication annual report 2021 and convocation of the Ordinary General Meeting on May 25 2022

English Dutch French

Ghent, April 22, 2022 – 18.00 CET – Press release / Regulated information

Following the publication of its annual figures on 25 March 2022, and to announce the Annual General Meeting of 25 May 2022, ABO-Group announces today its annual report for 2021. The annual report can be consulted on the ABO-Group's website: https://www.abo-group.eu/en/investors/shareholder-information/shareholders-meetings/ .

There you will find the following documents:

Convocation ordinary general meeting 2022

Information for the shareholders

Ballot paper ordinary general meeting 2022

Procuration ordinary general meeting 2022

Report of the board of directors to the ordinary general meeting

Statutory Annual accounts 2021

Report from the commissioner on the statutory financial accounts 2021

Report from the commissioner on the consolidated financial accounts 2021

About ABO-Group

ABO-Group Environment is a specialized, listed engineering office focusing on geotechnology, environment and soil remediation. Through its Consultancy and Testing & Monitoring departments, ABO-Group operates in Belgium, the Netherlands and France, as well as internationally. ABO-Group guarantees its clients a sustainable solution. Please consult the ABO-Group website ( www.abo-group.eu ) for a more detailed description of the activities of the Group.

For more information:

Frank De Palmenaer

CEO ABO-GROUP Environment NV

frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu

T +32 (0)9 242 88 88

Derbystraat 255, Maaltecenter Building G, B-9051 Ghent (SDW), Belgium

