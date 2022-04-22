Tyson Foods’ Plants Mark Zero Waste to Landfill Milestone

SPRINGDALE, Ark., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods announced today that six of its plants have achieved Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWTL) Gold level validation. These efforts were validated by UL to UL 2799 Environmental Claim Validation Procedure (ECVP) for ZWTL.



Tyson Foods’ facilities were recognized for reducing the production of all by-products like animal fats, hides and inedible proteins and reusing or recycling the remaining by-products to support conservation and efficiency. By achieving this zero-waste vision, facilities will reduce or eliminate their dependence on landfills to help save costs.

The following six plants have earned Gold status, meaning that 95%-99% of their waste has been diverted from landfills:

Newbern, Tenn.

Obion County, Tenn.

Nashville, Ark.

Hope, Ark.

Albany, Ky.

Camilla, Ga.

“We’re proud of our team members and the work they are doing to reduce waste to landfills,” said Katherine Pickus, Vice President of Sustainability & Global Impact at Tyson Foods. “These validations reflect Tyson Foods’ dedication to making a positive difference in the communities where we live and operate.”

Tyson Foods designed an integrated waste management system to ensure resources are reused to the extent possible. An additional indirect benefit of pursuing zero waste can be reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through the reduction of energy use needed to create new materials.

“Tyson Foods’ participation in this voluntary third-party validation marks their leadership in the pursuit of waste reduction and recycling,” said Doug Lockard, Vice President and General Manager of UL’s Retail and Consumer Products group. “We look forward to validating more Tyson Foods’ facilities and continuing to support their circular economy journey, which provides a clear way for the company to measure and track progress to meet sustainability goals.”

To achieve ZWTL goals, each location identifies methods for handling waste in innovative ways to avoid disposal at landfills. The ZWTL approach provides criteria for how to dispose of materials such as packaging, compost, liquids and food. By participating in UL’s ECVP and obtaining third-party validation, Tyson Foods’ facilities demonstrate a commitment to meet industry-leading standards to reduce and divert waste to landfills.

Tyson Foods’ ZWTL efforts are part of a holistic approach to sustainability that focuses on key social, environmental and governance areas. Learn more about Tyson Foods’ sustainability approach at https://www.tysonfoods.com/sustainability.

