GAINSystems to Achieve a Zero Carbon Footprint by 2023

CHICAGO, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAINSystems, a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain planning solutions for inventory and supply intensive industries, today announced its continued environmental, sustainability, and governance (ESG) commitment. The company is on track to achieve its goal to become carbon neutral by 2023, an initiative GAINS launched in 2018 which has already delivered a tangible impact, including the equivalent of 600 trees planted and over 68,000 pounds of CO2 emissions saved.

"GAINS is passionate about giving back to the communities where we reside and taking actions to favorably impact our global economy through sustainability and social initiatives," said Bill Benton, Co-Founder of GAINSystems. "Our business is growing, and so is our investment in solar energy, Haitian student lunch programs, and water purification projects. In celebration of Earth Day 2022, we are pleased to announce that our initiative to be zero carbon footprint by 2023 is on track and already delivering an impact. This commitment is at the heart of our company."

The GAINSystems Combined Emissions Offset and Community Center Energy Initiative is in its fourth year, having completed multiple solar arrays at community hosting locations in Chicago. Each site generates $6,000 annually in reduced energy costs and solar credits for the community. The first solar array funded and planned by GAINS was installed at the Wicker Park Community Center.

As GAINS grows, the company's sustainability and social investments are accelerating through the following:

GAINS increases its investment in solar arrays with every new subscribing customer. The datacenter energy consumed by each GAINS customer has been offset with installed solar arrays since 2018.

For every new employee, GAINS provides lunch for another Haitian student through the Barco Nightingales Foundation. The company increased its global employee count by 44 percent in the last two years and has almost doubled its commitment.

For more information about the GAINS environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and commitment to a better tomorrow, visit https://gainsystems.com/social-responsibility/.

About GAINSystems

At GAINS our quest is to democratize supply chain planning. The GAINS Supply Chain Performance Optimization Platform helps businesses large and small Move Forward FasterSM with greater agility, resilience, confidence, and sustainability. The GAINS AI-driven cloud platform delivers continuous cost and profit optimization via machine learning, proven algorithms, and actionable analytics for global manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service parts/maintenance operations. Innovative design combined with the GAINS Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3)SM methodology enables rapid onboarding and tangible results, including increased sales, inventory turns, and service levels at reduced operating costs in as little as 8 weeks. GAINS proudly provides digital supply chain planning expertise to industry leaders like Graybar, Honda Motors, Menards, Rockwell Automation, Stuller, and Textron Aviation. Visit www.gainsystems.com for more information.

