MasterCraft Boat Company Celebrates Over 2 Million Safe Hours Worked

VONORE, Tenn., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT), has proudly completed a major milestone in workplace safety – over Two Million Safe Hours Worked Without a Lost Time Incident, which continues to accumulate. This achievement took over 450 calendar days, or well over 1 year, without an incident to attain.



Achieving 2 Million Safe Hours Worked Without a Lost Time Incident showcases MasterCraft’s continuous commitment to safety, an essential element of MasterCraft’s core values in delivering world-class tow boats.

“The safety of our people is a top priority,” said Fred Brightbill, CEO of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. “Everything else we do to deliver the highest quality boats is built upon the foundation of safety. This achievement is the result of a proactive commitment to safety from all team members, and once again, highlights their operational excellence.”

To celebrate this momentous achievement, staff appreciation events were held at MasterCraft’s manufacturing facility. To commemorate the accomplishment and to recognize our team members’ dedication to providing the utmost quality while adhering to safety practices in the workplace, employees enjoyed a catered lunch, $25,000 worth of prizes were awarded, and a corn hole tournament was held.

“It is a great privilege to celebrate such an achievement,” said VP of Operations, Jim Brown. “This success is attributable to every single individual in our workforce. Each individuals’ dedication to occupational safety and to each other’s wellbeing is industry leading. I could not be prouder of what they’ve achieved.”

MasterCraft salutes its workforce on this great accomplishment and their commitment to safety.

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same – to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.NauticStarBoats.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

