Proactive news headlines including Snap, Newmont, GreenBank Capital, Gratomic and Alkaline Fuel Cell Power

New York , April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Newmont shares slide as gold titan reports fall in first quarter profits amid rising costs click here

Snap first-quarter loss sends investors into tizzy click here

GreenBank Capital says portfolio company Staminier set to stake 233M Freeway Tokens click here

Vuzix receives additional order for Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses from Medacta click here

Naturally Splendid strikes National Food Service Broker Agreement with Tri-Elite Marketing for its Plantein line of plant-based entrees click here

Outlook Therapeutics says BioLexis reorganization results in GMS Holdings becoming its largest shareholder click here

Kontrol Technologies says it has been selected to provide ongoing building energy system management services to nine new buildings click here

Pure Gold Mining strikes additional credit facility with Sprott and announces new interim CEO as turnaround efforts continue click here

Gratomic announces production of first batch of processed graphite from Aukam plan in Namibia click here

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power completes acquisition of AI group's combined heat and power generation business click here

EverGen Infrastructure reports financial results for 2021 showing growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA in transformational year click here

Plurilock Security says Aurora Systems Consulting subsidiary wins purchase order from California pension fund for its DEFEND solution click here

Helix BioPharma closes private placement financing for net proceeds of $2,002,000 with shareholder Jerzy Wilczewski click here

