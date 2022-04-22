$40,000 Grant from SECU Foundation Supports Vision for New Hospitality House in Cumberland County

RALEIGH, N.C., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SECU Foundation has awarded a $40,000 grant to Stanton Hospitality House (SHH) in Fayetteville, N.C. to help them expand family house services. The funding will allow SHH to conduct feasibility studies, enable research, and develop fundraising plans for a new facility on the campus of Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



“This is an exciting opportunity for us to help this organization move forward – it is an initiative that is very close to our hearts,” remarked Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation Executive Director. “Hospitality house programs have become a vital service for patient families, especially at a time when the financial and emotional burdens of a loved one’s illness or hospitalization can be overwhelming. We hope the Foundation’s grant will be an important building block to help SHH address the increased need for hospitality house services with a new and much larger facility.”

“We are so grateful to the SECU Foundation for the $40,000 Mission Development Grant for our Hospitality House,” said Martha Broadfoot Bock, Stanton Hospitality House Executive Director. “The grant will help us study the feasibility of building a new facility, conduct research, and help us create solid plans for marketing and fundraising. Our mission is to provide a ‘home away from home’ for families whose loved ones are hospitalized locally. We look forward to this exciting venture with SECU Foundation to help those in need.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 84 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the U.S. with over $51 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

