Magnus Financial Group Announces Derek DeRosa Has Joined the Firm as Investment Research Associate

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus") is pleased to announce that Derek DeRosa has joined the firm as an Investment Research Associate.

Prior to joining Magnus, Derek spent eight years as an Investment Associate at Deutsche Bank, where he supported Multi-Asset Global Portfolio Management by executing and monitoring investment strategies for client portfolios. He also previously held roles at Selerity, an early-stage FinTech startup and FactSet Research Systems, a financial data and analytics company.

Derek has held volunteer positions at non-profit organizations that support disaster relief, human rights, education, and disadvantaged youth. He has also been serving in the United States Air Force for more than 14 years and is currently a Master Sergeant in the 514th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.

"It is not every day that you get to add someone who not only provides investment research acumen but is also an accomplished athlete with a respected military background," said CEO Michael Schwartz, CFP®, AEP®. He added, "We are looking for Derek to make an impact right away."

Derek earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Bryant University and received his Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from Rutgers University, with Beta Gamma Sigma Business Honors from both institutions.

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of a team of wealth advisors and personnel that supports a variety of departments including investment & insurance operations, research and trading, compliance and marketing.

Media Contact:

Thomas Barber

Phone: 800-339-1367

