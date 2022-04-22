GL Enhances Ethernet and IP Testing for Local Area Networks and Wide Area Networks

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their enhanced PC-based Ethernet/IP test tool, called PacketCheck™. A cost-effective, real-time test and monitoring solution for Local Area Networks (LAN) and Wide Area Networks (WAN).

GL’s “PacketCheck™ is a PC-based Ethernet and IP test tool that is versatile, simple, and cost-effective. It is used to test and verify LANs and WANs. PacketCheck™ can generate and analyze hundreds of Ethernet/IP/UDP streams with user defined MAC/IP addresses from a single PC,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

  • Test end-to-end performance, including:
    • Bit error rate test (BERT) from Layers 1 to 4
    • Throughput, packet loss, packet counts, and out of sequence packets
    • Errored packets
    • User definable impairment insertion
    • Independent measurements per stream
    • Start and stop each stream independently at any time
  • Add traffic streams dynamically at run time Quickly configure hundreds of Ethernet/IP/UDP streams:
    • Create 100+ full-duplex streams per PacketCheck™ easily
    • Each stream can be configured as Transmit Only, Receive Only, or Transmit and Receive
    • Ability to copy from one stream to another (both one-to-one copy and one-to-many copy) to quickly configure multiple streams
    • Define unique MAC/IP addresses for each stream
    • Define separate Frame size/Rate for each stream
  • Confirm multi stream and multi destination connectivity among all nodes:
    • Control transmit and receive streams independently
    • Ability to resolve IP Address to MAC address (based on Address Resolution Protocol) for all streams with a single click, so that all streams are configured properly before starting the test
    • Populate switch/router MAC tables and routing tables using the Resolve all streams feature before the starting the test to avoid unnecessary flooding
  • Multi-layer operation:
    • Independently define each stream to operate as Layer 2 (Ethernet) or Layer 3 (IP) or Layer 4 (UDP)
    • For Layer 3 or Layer 4 streams, analyzes the received payload based on the IP or UDP length and ignore any MAC padded bytes added in transit
  • Bandwidth Control:
    • Define the frame size/rate to be generated for each stream Independently
    • Frame sizes from 22 bytes up to 1518 supported
    • Up to 500 Mbps total combined rate (all streams combined) is possible
    • Jumbo frames also supported
    • The transmission rate can be configured to operate in 2 modes – Burst mode or Inter Frame Gap (IFG) mode
    • In Burst mode, each stream's rate can be set in Mbps, Kbps, etc.
    • Burst mode tries to generate traffic with the configured rate, but also as smoothly and evenly distributed so that the Device Under Test node buffers do not overflow due to a temporary spike in the peak traffic
    • In IFG mode, the Inter Frame gap in milliseconds can be configured. The estimated rate achievable based on the IFG and the frame size is displayed for user convenience
  • Use a full-featured version or a loopback only version (with address swapping) at node endpoints
  • Measure one-way or round-trip delay automatically

He further added, “The application supports Ethernet testing at all protocol layers - from raw Ethernet frames to stacked VLAN, stacked MPLS, and IP packets with UDP payloads. PacketCheck™ uses the PC’s Network Interface Card to transmit and receive Ethernet or IP packets over LANs and WANs”.

Additional features include traffic simulation by the transmission of pre-recorded files and traffic generation with IFG of up to 5 millisecond accuracies. BER testing capability with PRBS patterns or user-defined test patterns.

