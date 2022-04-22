GL Enhances Ethernet and IP Testing for Local Area Networks and Wide Area Networks

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their enhanced PC-based Ethernet/IP test tool, called PacketCheck™. A cost-effective, real-time test and monitoring solution for Local Area Networks (LAN) and Wide Area Networks (WAN).
GL’s “PacketCheck™ is a PC-based Ethernet and IP test tool that is versatile, simple, and cost-effective. It is used to test and verify LANs and WANs. PacketCheck™ can generate and analyze hundreds of Ethernet/IP/UDP streams with user defined MAC/IP addresses from a single PC,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.
- Test end-to-end performance, including:
- Bit error rate test (BERT) from Layers 1 to 4
- Throughput, packet loss, packet counts, and out of sequence packets
- Errored packets
- User definable impairment insertion
- Independent measurements per stream
- Start and stop each stream independently at any time
- Add traffic streams dynamically at run time Quickly configure hundreds of Ethernet/IP/UDP streams:
- Create 100+ full-duplex streams per PacketCheck™ easily
- Each stream can be configured as Transmit Only, Receive Only, or Transmit and Receive
- Ability to copy from one stream to another (both one-to-one copy and one-to-many copy) to quickly configure multiple streams
- Define unique MAC/IP addresses for each stream
- Define separate Frame size/Rate for each stream
- Confirm multi stream and multi destination connectivity among all nodes:
- Control transmit and receive streams independently
- Ability to resolve IP Address to MAC address (based on Address Resolution Protocol) for all streams with a single click, so that all streams are configured properly before starting the test
- Populate switch/router MAC tables and routing tables using the Resolve all streams feature before the starting the test to avoid unnecessary flooding
- Multi-layer operation:
- Independently define each stream to operate as Layer 2 (Ethernet) or Layer 3 (IP) or Layer 4 (UDP)
- For Layer 3 or Layer 4 streams, analyzes the received payload based on the IP or UDP length and ignore any MAC padded bytes added in transit
- Bandwidth Control:
- Define the frame size/rate to be generated for each stream Independently
- Frame sizes from 22 bytes up to 1518 supported
- Up to 500 Mbps total combined rate (all streams combined) is possible
- Jumbo frames also supported
- The transmission rate can be configured to operate in 2 modes – Burst mode or Inter Frame Gap (IFG) mode
- In Burst mode, each stream's rate can be set in Mbps, Kbps, etc.
- Burst mode tries to generate traffic with the configured rate, but also as smoothly and evenly distributed so that the Device Under Test node buffers do not overflow due to a temporary spike in the peak traffic
- In IFG mode, the Inter Frame gap in milliseconds can be configured. The estimated rate achievable based on the IFG and the frame size is displayed for user convenience
- Use a full-featured version or a loopback only version (with address swapping) at node endpoints
- Measure one-way or round-trip delay automatically
He further added, “The application supports Ethernet testing at all protocol layers - from raw Ethernet frames to stacked VLAN, stacked MPLS, and IP packets with UDP payloads. PacketCheck™ uses the PC’s Network Interface Card to transmit and receive Ethernet or IP packets over LANs and WANs”.
Additional features include traffic simulation by the transmission of pre-recorded files and traffic generation with IFG of up to 5 millisecond accuracies. BER testing capability with PRBS patterns or user-defined test patterns.
