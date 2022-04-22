GL Enhances Ethernet and IP Testing for Local Area Networks and Wide Area Networks

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their enhanced PC-based Ethernet/IP test tool, called PacketCheck™ . A cost-effective, real-time test and monitoring solution for Local Area Networks (LAN) and Wide Area Networks (WAN).



GL’s “PacketCheck™ is a PC-based Ethernet and IP test tool that is versatile, simple, and cost-effective. It is used to test and verify LANs and WANs. PacketCheck™ can generate and analyze hundreds of Ethernet/IP/UDP streams with user defined MAC/IP addresses from a single PC,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

Test end-to-end performance, including: Bit error rate test (BERT) from Layers 1 to 4 Throughput, packet loss, packet counts, and out of sequence packets Errored packets User definable impairment insertion Independent measurements per stream Start and stop each stream independently at any time

Add traffic streams dynamically at run time Quickly configure hundreds of Ethernet/IP/UDP streams: Create 100+ full-duplex streams per PacketCheck™ easily Each stream can be configured as Transmit Only, Receive Only, or Transmit and Receive Ability to copy from one stream to another (both one-to-one copy and one-to-many copy) to quickly configure multiple streams Define unique MAC/IP addresses for each stream Define separate Frame size/Rate for each stream

Confirm multi stream and multi destination connectivity among all nodes: Control transmit and receive streams independently Ability to resolve IP Address to MAC address (based on Address Resolution Protocol) for all streams with a single click, so that all streams are configured properly before starting the test Populate switch/router MAC tables and routing tables using the Resolve all streams feature before the starting the test to avoid unnecessary flooding

Multi-layer operation: Independently define each stream to operate as Layer 2 (Ethernet) or Layer 3 (IP) or Layer 4 (UDP) For Layer 3 or Layer 4 streams, analyzes the received payload based on the IP or UDP length and ignore any MAC padded bytes added in transit

Bandwidth Control: Define the frame size/rate to be generated for each stream Independently Frame sizes from 22 bytes up to 1518 supported Up to 500 Mbps total combined rate (all streams combined) is possible Jumbo frames also supported The transmission rate can be configured to operate in 2 modes – Burst mode or Inter Frame Gap (IFG) mode In Burst mode, each stream's rate can be set in Mbps, Kbps, etc. Burst mode tries to generate traffic with the configured rate, but also as smoothly and evenly distributed so that the Device Under Test node buffers do not overflow due to a temporary spike in the peak traffic In IFG mode, the Inter Frame gap in milliseconds can be configured. The estimated rate achievable based on the IFG and the frame size is displayed for user convenience

Use a full-featured version or a loopback only version (with address swapping) at node endpoints

Measure one-way or round-trip delay automatically



He further added, “The application supports Ethernet testing at all protocol layers - from raw Ethernet frames to stacked VLAN, stacked MPLS, and IP packets with UDP payloads. PacketCheck™ uses the PC’s Network Interface Card to transmit and receive Ethernet or IP packets over LANs and WANs”.

Additional features include traffic simulation by the transmission of pre-recorded files and traffic generation with IFG of up to 5 millisecond accuracies. BER testing capability with PRBS patterns or user-defined test patterns.

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

