Sage acquires Mateo cloud savings and loan software, so nonprofit and faith-based organizations can maximize donations

ATLANTA, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the acquisition of Mateo cloud savings and loan software from MAS Integrated Solutions. The move deepens Sage’s commitment to helping nonprofit and faith-based organizations manage programs that involve a revolving loan fund.



MAS Integrated Solutions is a leading advisor helping Roman Catholic diocesan organizations to digitally transform their finances. The company is known within the sector for bringing a true partnership approach to software implementations, as well as for understanding the unique challenges posed to faith-based organizations. Dean Michaud, founder and CEO of MAS Integrated Solutions, will join Sage as part of the acquisition.

“The acquisition of Mateo is a natural fit for our vertical strategy and will enable us to deliver added value to organizations in the nonprofit sector – one of the key vertical markets for Sage,” said Dan Miller, Sage’s EVP for Sage Intacct. “By automating processes and improving insights that faith-based nonprofits need around their savings and loan programs, we are knocking down the barriers to their growth and ensuring they can focus on the outcomes that further their missions.”

“For over half a decade, we’ve had a sole focus on helping faith-based organizations digitally transform their operations and make the most of their savings and loans programs,” said Dean Michaud. “We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity that joining with Sage will provide in scaling our expertise and the reach for our Mateo software. We would have never agreed to work with an organization which didn’t share our commitment to the local faith-based community.”

Mateo, the only cloud-based Roman Catholic diocesan savings and loans solution on the market, is already fully integrated with the Sage Intacct cloud financial management system – giving joint customers the ability to manage their savings and loans more efficiently and effectively. This acquisition will enable for continued and accelerated expansion of the integrated features and provides Mateo customers with increased support as part of Sage’s trusted network.

For more information on Sage’s commitment to helping nonprofit and faith-based organizations strengthen stewardship, build influence, grow funding, and achieve mission success, visit https://www.sageintacct.com/financial-management-industries/nonprofit-accounting-software.

