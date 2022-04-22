Maserati of Alberta’s Inaugural Fundraiser Showcases what Luxury Brands are doing in Canada to Support their Local Charities

Calgary, Alberta, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary, Alberta (April 22, 2022) - The inaugural Maserati of Alberta Motors and Music Charity Fundraiser hosted Calgary’s prominent business leaders, social elite and media for an elegant evening supporting Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation. Last month, Maserati transformed Air Partners Private Jet Hangar into a beautifully decorated space with private jets, luxurious vehicles, and live music. Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres from top restaurants and liquor brands, a silent auction and the reveal of Maserati’s MC20 supercar. It’s the first Maserati to have butterfly doors and a new Nettuno engine that utilizes a unique twin-combustion system borrowed from Formula One race cars. In addition to the supercar, Maserati announced its new Grecale SUV.

“Maserati of Alberta was honoured to host this inaugural event,” said Carlo Galasso Sr., dealer principal of Maserati of Alberta. “We’re committed to supporting local charities, especially children with illnesses living in Alberta. We are already planning next year’s event in hopes of raising even more money.”

Singers George Canyon and Greg Albright wowed the crowd with a private, upbeat country music concert. Modern Steak served tasty bites from its latest menu, including beef tartare made from humanely raised Alberta beef. Top luxury brands that provided alcoholic drinks included Dom Pérignon, Remy Martin, Artingstall’s Gin, El Tequileno, and Cadello. Calgary-based Rviita Energy Tea, Analog Coffee, and Noto Gelato supplied bountiful treats for the premier event. Also, guests viewed the latest trends in rings, necklaces and watches as Calgary Jewellery featured elegant pieces from Roberto Coin and Ulysse Nardin.

Maserati of Alberta would also like to thank the following sponsors for their contribution to this inaugural event: ATB Wealth, Modern Rentals, OP Elite Wealth, LTL Creative, Vmersion, Rocky Mountain Motorsports, PARKER PR, Willow Park Wines and Spirits, The Concord, Rejuvenation, Brooks Brothers and Phantom Paint Protection Film.

The Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation is the primary charitable fundraiser for the Alberta Children’s Hospital and Child Health and Wellness Research at the University of Calgary.

-30-