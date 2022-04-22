Healthy Hippo Goes Carbon Neutral to Celebrate Earth Day

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Hippo Naturals Inc. (the “Company”) – Plant-Based, low sugar candy brand Healthy Hippo celebrates Earth Day by announcing it has received its Carbon Neutral certification from Planet FWD, the leading carbon management platform. Healthy Hippo is the first low sugar candy brand in North America to receive this certification, and remains committed to the sustainable manufacturing of all its products from cradle-to-grave.



The latest IPCC report makes it clear that there’s no time to waste in the fight against climate change, and consumers are calling on brands to take action. Recent reports from Deloitte highlight that 42% of consumers have changed consumption habits themselves because of their stance on the environment. Meanwhile, a survey from Forrester found that 51% of Gen Z respondents will always research a company to ensure it aligns with their position on corporate social responsibility before making a purchase.

"The time for climate action is now and the consumer demand for climate-friendly products is clear. We're honored to work with Healthy Hippo to deliver for their customers and drive meaningful impact through emissions reductions and neutralization," shared Julia Collins, founder and CEO of Planet FWD.

Healthy Hippo partnered with Planet FWD complete life cycle assessments for its product line up by measuring, reducing and neutralizing its carbon footprint through every phase of the product’s life. Upon making changes within the organization, including manufacturing practices and materials sourcing, the Company was given its Carbon Neutral Certification. Healthy Hippo has purchased high-quality offsets in line with Planet FWD’s rigorous standards from Pachama, which provides afforestation and reforestation-based carbon credit projects, to neutralize its unavoidable emissions.

Chief Executive Officer, Ashley Paterson, remarked, “Carbon neutrality is just the first step on our sustainability journey. We will continue to work closely with Planet FWD for additional climate actions we can take to continue to reduce our carbon footprint. We’ve planned out specific steps that are verifiable and time-bound, including reducing emissions from energy use, materials and transportation. Because, when it comes down to it, we need to do more for our planet and the next generation."

To learn more about Healthy Hippo's sustainability commitments, click here.

Contact Information

Phone: 650 800-5985

Email: info@healthyhippo.ca

Website: www.healthyhippo.ca

About Healthy Hippo Naturals Inc.



Healthy Hippo is a naturally delicious, plant-based low sugar candy made with three years of careful R&D. Each product is naturally sweetened with monk fruit (no stevia or sugar alcohols), 3 grams of sugar or less, non-GMO, and uses no artificial flavours or ingredients! Each candy is an evolution of traditional candy made better, ranging from sweet to sour - Hippo Gummies, Swedish Hippos, Sour Hippo Gummies, Sour Keys and Fizzy Colas.

The Company is now carbon neutral certified and working towards reducing its carbon footprint to net zero.

Healthy Hippo is an all-women team led by Ashley Paterson, an entrepreneur with extensive experience in healthy conscious vegan foods. Ashley was instrumental in creating vegan disruptor Big Mountain Foods – whose plant-based meals are distributed across the largest North American retailers.