IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – March 2022

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

| Source: The Investment Funds Institute of Canada The Investment Funds Institute of Canada

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for March 2022.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.002 trillion at the end of March 2022. Assets increased by $4.1 billion or 0.2% compared to February 2022. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $0.9 billion in March 2022.

ETF assets totalled $324.7 billion at the end of March 2022. Assets increased by $7.5 billion or 2.4% compared to February 2022. ETFs recorded net sales of $4.6 billion in March 2022.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassMar. 2022Feb. 2022Mar. 2021YTD 2022YTD 2021
Long-term Funds     
Balanced212 5,062 8,987 8,354 22,712 
Equity1,000 4,627 4,544 8,549 15,251 
Bond(524)(155)151 (313)5,729 
Specialty132 241 416 1,001 2,024 
Total Long-term Funds820 9,775 14,098 17,591 45,717 
Total Money Market Funds102 112 (1,093)392 (3,534)
Total922 9,887 13,006 17,982 42,182 

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassMar. 2022Feb. 2022Mar. 2021Dec. 2021
Long-term Funds    
Balanced985.0986.5908.41,024.9
Equity719.3708.4639.6747.7
Bond247.7253.4250.8261.5
Specialty22.522.416.822.2
Total Long-term Funds1,974.51,970.61,815.62,056.3
Total Money Market Funds27.026.830.326.4
Total 2,001.51,997.41,845.92,082.6

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassMar. 2022Feb. 2022Mar. 2021YTD 2022YTD 2021
Long-term Funds     
Balanced238251 413 7891,385 
Equity2,2173,104 3,103 9,6188,751 
Bond1,512(53)949 1,1903,431 
Specialty498309 815 8951,749 
Total Long-term Funds4,4653,610 5,281 12,49215,316 
Total Money Market Funds116411 (579)688(835)
Total 4,5804,021 4,702 13,18014,482 

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassMar. 2022Feb. 2022Mar. 2021Dec. 2021
Long-term Funds    
Balanced12.412.28.812.1
Equity213.0206.5175.4225.2
Bond78.278.580.489.6
Specialty14.213.16.913.6
Total Long-term Funds317.7310.2271.5340.5
Total Money Market Funds7.06.96.46.6
Total324.7317.1277.9347.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. Starting from January 2022, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETF that invest in other ETFs.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca 
416-309-2317