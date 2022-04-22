Knockaround Sunglasses to Be the Official Eyewear Partner of San Francisco's 2022 Outside Lands Festival

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knockaround and Superfly are pleased to announce that Knockaround, the original, affordable sunglasses and lifestyle brand out of San Diego, will be the Official Eyewear sponsor of San Francisco's 2022 Outside Lands Festival. Held in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, Outside Lands is the ultimate celebration of music, food, and Northern California lifestyle. This year, the 14th annual festival will be held from Aug. 5-7, 2022.

As part of Knockaround's sponsorship, the brand will have a large activation presence where the legions of fans attending the festival can experience the Knockaround brand in fun, engaging ways and shop for their favorite sunglasses across the Knockaround assortment. The brand will also be debuting new products, launching just in time for the presence at Outside Lands.

"We are beyond thrilled to be part of such an iconic San Francisco institution. Over the weekend there will be over 200,000 fans enjoying music and all the best parts of California culture, which makes it a perfect fit for Knockaround and all that we have to offer," said Adam Moyer, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Knockaround.

Knockaround has evolved into a lifestyle brand with a broad assortment of non-prescription eyewear that includes polarized sunglasses, blue-light blocking glasses, ski and snowboard goggles, and a custom design eyewear program. Knockaround's focus on creativity and authenticity along with building a culture around the brand have established a loyal fan base, positioning the company to achieve accelerated growth and realize its vision of becoming the leading sunglasses brand for consumers and athletes everywhere.

Outside Lands spans across three days from August 5-7 and continues to blaze new trails as a festival that's totally original and totally San Francisco. Aside from performances from artists across nine stages, the festival programming combines the eclectic lineup with world-class art, wine, food, cannabis, interactive activities, culinary experiences and more, which truly means there is something for everybody, just like at Knockaround. This year's lineup, just announced, features an incredible lineup including headliners Green Day, Post Malone and SZA with an extensive array of diverse performers.

About Knockaround

Knockaround is the original, affordable sunglasses company from San Diego, founded by Adam "Ace" Moyer in 2005. Centered around durable shades that are both practical and stylish, Knockaround provides high-quality sunglasses that won't break the bank. Knockaround has grown to offer numerous different frame styles in a wide range of colors as well as ongoing Limited Edition special releases, collaborations, and an interactive "design your own" custom sunglasses shop. Knockaround Sunglasses have been featured in GQ, US Weekly, and The Today Show, and have been worn by countless celebrities. For more information, visit Knockaround.com or follow (@knockaround) on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Tony Martinez

tony@knockaround.com

