Generix Group publishes today its revenues for the 2021/2022 fiscal year

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, April 22, 2022

Revenue growth 2021/2022: +5%

New SaaS contracts 2021/2022: +17%

Generix Group, Industrial, Logistics and Retail Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative SaaS Solutions, publishes today its revenues for the 2021/2022 fiscal year.

2021/2022 revenues: €84.5 million (+5%)

Quarter ended

March 31 Change 12 months ended

March 31 Change Unaudited (K€) 2022 2021 2022 2021 SaaS 9 356 8 180 14% 34 548 32 252 7% Maintenance 4 483 4 562 -2% 18 477 18 051 2% Licenses 1 686 1 412 19% 4 939 4 246 16% Software revenues 15 525 14 154 10% 57 964 54 549 6% Consulting Services 6 959 7 265 -4% 26 539 25 707 3% Revenues 22 484 21 419 5% 84 503 80 256 5%





Revenues for the year are in line with the forecasts communicated at the end of Q3: they amount to €84.5 million, up by 5.3% compared to the previous year. Quarterly revenues for Q4 amounted to €22.5 million, a new quarterly record for the Group.



The SaaS business grew significantly in the last quarter (+14%). As a result, the Software revenues grew by 10% in Q4, and by 6% year-on-year.

As announced in previous press releases, the slowdown in the Services activity in North America remained marked at the end of the year. The Consulting Services activity therefore showed limited growth of 3% for the year.

In Russia, Generix Group is maintaining its activity in the service of its customers, almost exclusively large European groups present in the country. Over the quarter, revenues in Russia were stable in the SaaS activity and down by €0.1 million in the Services activity. For the year as a whole, business in Russia grew by 3%.

New SaaS contracts: €5.5 M (+17%)

Quarter ended

March 31 Change 12 months ended

March 31 Change Unaudited (K€) 2022 2021 2022 2021 New SaaS contract signing (ACV*) 1 821 2 217 -18% 5 539 4 746 17%

* New signatures expressed in ACV (Annual Contract Value) highlighting the average annual additional revenue that will be generated after deployment of the contracts concerned.

The annual growth in new SaaS contracts was 17%, confirming the Group's commercial momentum.

The change in SaaS signatures includes a negative base effect in the second half of the year: in the previous year, the health crisis led to a slowdown in new SaaS signatures in the first half, followed by an acceleration in the second half.

Among these new signatures:

In France, within the framework of a multi-year strategic partnership, Generix Group's Invoice Services solution has been chosen by Pitney Bowes to be customized and marketed to its French customers, notably within the framework of their digital transformation and more specifically for their regulatory compliance;





In Spain, Logikfred, a 3PL operator specializing in negative cold, one of the most demanding segments of the logistics world, has chosen Generix Group’s Warehouse Management System (WMS), complemented by the Yard Management System (YMS), for a warehouse dedicated to frozen food.





Profitability for the year 2021/2022

The expected profitability rate should be almost stable compared to the previous year due to the sustained effort on Research and Development and Sales and Marketing expenses.

Generix Group is paying close attention to developments in the geopolitical situation and international sanctions in the context of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Against this backdrop of uncertainty, Generix Group has a number of growth drivers: on the one hand, the signing of new contracts during the year, which should continue in 2022/2023, and on the other hand, the business acceleration plan in place in North America.

Generix Group will present its 2022/2023 outlook when it publishes its annual results.

Supplemental and non-IFRS Financial Information

Supplemental non-IFRS information (above-mentioned as EBITDA) presented in this press release is subject to inherent limitations. It is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered as a substitute for IFRS measurements. Also, the Company’s supplemental non-IFRS financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled non-IFRS measures used by other companies.

Next financial press release: June 8th, 2022, after market closes

Publication of the 2021/2022 yearly results

About Generix Group

Generix Group is a Collaborative Supply Chain expert present in 60 countries, thanks to its subsidiaries and network of partners. More than 6,000 companies around the world use its SaaS solutions. The group’s 800 employees provide daily support for such customers as Carrefour, Danone, FM Logistic, Fnac-Darty, Essilor, and Ferrero in the digital transformation of their Supply Chain.

Its collaborative platform, Generix Supply Chain Hub, helps companies to keep the promises they make to their customers. It combines the capabilities to execute physical flows, digitalize information flows, manage collaborative processes and connect companies to all their partners, in real time.

Generix Supply Chain Hub is aimed at all players in the Supply Chain: manufacturers, third- and fourth-party logistics providers (3PL/4PL) and retailers.

Founded in France in 1990, the company is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (ISIN: FR0010501692). To learn more: www.generixgroup.com

