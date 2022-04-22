Park National Corporation reports financial results for first quarter 2022

NEWARK, Ohio, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.04 per common share, payable on June 10, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of May 20, 2022.



“Many of our bankers returned to their offices April 4th. Our colleagues are genuinely happy to be together and to connect in person; the energy and engagement have been palpable,” said Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Trautman. “Whether working in the office or remotely, we live and love to serve customers and help them on their financial journey.”

Park’s net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $38.9 million, a 9.2 percent decrease from $42.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. First quarter 2022 net income per diluted common share was $2.38, compared to $2.61 in the first quarter of 2021.

“We are excited to build upon the momentum generated from the growth in our commercial loan portfolio in the first quarter,” said Park President Matthew Miller. “Our bankers remain committed to deepening relationships and serving our clients, communities and shareholders more.”

Park's community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $41.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, an 8.1 percent decrease compared to $45.1 million for the same period of 2021.

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.6 billion in total assets (as of March 31, 2022). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Financial Highlights

As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021

2022 2021 2021 Percent change vs.

(in thousands, except share and per share data and ratios) 1st QTR 4th QTR 1st QTR 4Q '21 1Q '21 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 77,686 $ 83,706 $ 80,734 (7.2 )% (3.8 )% Recovery of credit losses (4,605 ) (4,993 ) (4,855 ) (7.8 )% (5.1 )% Other income 31,656 32,206 34,089 (1.7 )% (7.1 )% Other expense 67,373 75,764 67,865 (11.1 )% (0.7 )% Income before income taxes $ 46,574 $ 45,141 $ 51,813 3.2 % (10.1 )% Income taxes 7,699 8,593 8,982 (10.4 )% (14.3 )% Net income $ 38,875 $ 36,548 $ 42,831 6.4 % (9.2 )% MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 2.40 $ 2.25 $ 2.63 6.7 % (8.7 )% Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 2.38 2.23 2.61 6.7 % (8.8 )% Quarterly cash dividends declared per common share 1.04 1.03 1.03 1.0 % 1.0 % Special cash dividends declared per common share — 0.20 0.20 (100.0 )% (100.0 )% Book value per common share at period end 66.24 68.48 63.74 (3.3 )% 3.9 % Market price per common share at period end 131.38 137.31 129.30 (4.3 )% 1.6 % Market capitalization at period end 2,134,834 2,227,108 2,112,238 (4.1 )% 1.1 % Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,219,889 16,216,076 16,314,987 — % (0.6 )% Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,331,031 16,363,968 16,439,920 (0.2 )% (0.7 )% Common shares outstanding at period end 16,249,308 16,219,563 16,335,951 0.2 % (0.5 )% PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.60 % 1.48 % 1.81 % 8.1 % (11.6 )% Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 14.26 % 13.44 % 16.63 % 6.1 % (14.3 )% Yield on loans 4.31 % 4.58 % 4.48 % (5.9 )% (3.8 )% Yield on investment securities 2.11 % 2.05 % 2.53 % 2.9 % (16.6 )% Yield on money market instruments 0.17 % 0.15 % 0.11 % 13.3 % 54.5 % Yield on interest earning assets 3.71 % 3.88 % 3.96 % (4.4 )% (6.3 )% Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.16 % (11.1 )% (50.0 )% Cost of borrowings 2.35 % 2.09 % 1.86 % 12.4 % 26.3 % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 0.25 % 0.25 % 0.32 % — % (21.9 )% Net interest margin (g) 3.55 % 3.72 % 3.76 % (4.6 )% (5.6 )% Efficiency ratio (g) 61.16 % 64.94 % 58.74 % (5.8 )% 4.1 % OTHER RATIOS (NON-GAAP): Tangible book value per share (d) $ 55.98 $ 58.18 $ 53.43 (3.8 )% 4.8 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section. PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Financial Highlights (continued)

As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021

Percent change vs.

(in thousands, except ratios) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 4Q '21 1Q '21 BALANCE SHEET: Investment securities $ 1,832,274 $ 1,815,408 $ 1,176,240 0.9 % 55.8 % Loans 6,821,606 6,871,122 7,168,745 (0.7 )% (4.8 )% Allowance for credit losses 78,861 83,197 86,886 (5.2 )% (9.2 )% Goodwill and other intangible assets 166,655 167,057 168,376 (0.2 )% (1.0 )% Other real estate owned (OREO) 760 775 844 (1.9 )% (10.0 )% Total assets 9,576,352 9,560,254 9,914,069 0.2 % (3.4 )% Total deposits 7,996,318 7,904,528 8,236,199 1.2 % (2.9 )% Borrowings 394,249 426,996 523,266 (7.7 )% (24.7 )% Total shareholders' equity 1,076,366 1,110,759 1,041,271 (3.1 )% 3.4 % Tangible equity (d) 909,711 943,702 872,895 (3.6 )% 4.2 % Total nonperforming loans 86,891 102,652 130,327 (15.4 )% (33.3 )% Total nonperforming assets 87,651 106,177 134,335 (17.4 )% (34.8 )% ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Loans as a % of period end total assets 71.23 % 71.87 % 72.31 % (0.9 )% (1.5 )% Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 1.27 % 1.49 % 1.82 % (14.8 )% (30.2 )% Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 1.28 % 1.54 % 1.87 % (16.9 )% (31.6 )% Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.16 % 1.21 % 1.21 % (4.1 )% (4.1 )% Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs $ (269 ) $ (61 ) $ 24 N.M N.M Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) (0.02 )% — % — % N.M N.M CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY: Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 11.24 % 11.62 % 10.50 % (3.3 )% 7.0 % Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 9.67 % 10.05 % 8.96 % (3.8 )% 7.9 % Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 11.25 % 10.97 % 10.87 % 2.6 % 3.5 % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 16.19 % 15.69 % 14.63 % 3.2 % 10.7 % Average loans / Average deposits (b) 83.32 % 83.78 % 90.12 % (0.5 )% (7.5 )% Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 72,416 $ 78,737 Interest on debt securities: Taxable 6,130 4,256 Tax-exempt 2,447 2,037 Other interest income 153 143 Total interest income 81,146 85,173 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 351 386 Time deposits 720 1,584 Interest on borrowings 2,389 2,469 Total interest expense 3,460 4,439 Net interest income 77,686 80,734 Recovery of credit losses (4,605 ) (4,855 ) Net interest income after recovery of credit losses 82,291 85,589 Other income 31,656 34,089 Other expense 67,373 67,865 Income before income taxes 46,574 51,813 Income taxes 7,699 8,982 Net income $ 38,875 $ 42,831 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 2.40 $ 2.63 Net income - diluted $ 2.38 $ 2.61 Weighted average shares - basic 16,219,889 16,314,987 Weighted average shares - diluted 16,331,031 16,439,920 Cash dividends declared: Quarterly dividend $ 1.04 $ 1.03 Special dividend $ — $ 0.20





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021

Assets Cash and due from banks $ 159,858 $ 144,507 Money market instruments 87,034 74,673 Investment securities 1,832,274 1,815,408 Loans 6,821,606 6,871,122 Allowance for credit losses (78,861 ) (83,197 ) Loans, net 6,742,745 6,787,925 Bank premises and equipment, net 87,423 89,008 Goodwill and other intangible assets 166,655 167,057 Other real estate owned 760 775 Other assets 499,603 480,901 Total assets $ 9,576,352 $ 9,560,254 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 3,055,614 $ 3,066,419 Interest bearing 4,940,704 4,838,109 Total deposits 7,996,318 7,904,528 Borrowings 394,249 426,996 Other liabilities 109,419 117,971 Total liabilities $ 8,499,986 $ 8,449,495 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021) $ — $ — Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,106 shares issued at March 31, 2022 and 17,623,118 shares issued at December 31, 2021) 459,271 461,800 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes (40,469 ) 15,155 Retained earnings 797,033 776,294 Treasury shares (1,373,798 shares at March 31, 2022 and 1,403,555 shares at December 31, 2021) (139,469 ) (142,490 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,076,366 $ 1,110,759 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,576,352 $ 9,560,254





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Average Balance Sheets Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 168,726 $ 148,264 Money market instruments 360,103 553,906 Investment securities 1,801,527 1,160,509 Loans 6,829,336 7,138,854 Allowance for credit losses (83,434 ) (89,954 ) Loans, net 6,745,902 7,048,900 Bank premises and equipment, net 88,739 89,740 Goodwill and other intangible assets 166,918 168,690 Other real estate owned 759 1,212 Other assets 492,708 441,321 Total assets $ 9,825,382 $ 9,612,542 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 3,025,991 $ 2,792,398 Interest bearing 5,170,296 5,129,357 Total deposits 8,196,287 7,921,755 Borrowings 411,424 538,706 Other liabilities 112,131 107,669 Total liabilities $ 8,719,842 $ 8,568,130 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares $ — $ — Common shares 461,798 460,721 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes (1,719 ) 1,179 Retained earnings 787,917 713,254 Treasury shares (142,456 ) (130,742 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,105,540 $ 1,044,412 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,825,382 $ 9,612,542





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 (in thousands, except per share data) 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 72,416 $ 79,168 $ 78,127 $ 81,176 $ 78,737 Interest on debt securities: Taxable 6,130 5,698 4,904 4,600 4,256 Tax-exempt 2,447 2,209 2,029 2,032 2,037 Other interest income 153 191 360 186 143 Total interest income 81,146 87,266 85,420 87,994 85,173 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 351 373 435 401 386 Time deposits 720 831 1,011 1,285 1,584 Interest on borrowings 2,389 2,356 2,372 2,457 2,469 Total interest expense 3,460 3,560 3,818 4,143 4,439 Net interest income 77,686 83,706 81,602 83,851 80,734 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (4,605 ) (4,993 ) 1,972 (4,040 ) (4,855 ) Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit losses 82,291 88,699 79,630 87,891 85,589 Other income 31,656 32,206 32,411 31,238 34,089 Other expense 67,373 75,764 68,489 71,400 67,865 Income before income taxes 46,574 45,141 43,552 47,729 51,813 Income taxes 7,699 8,593 8,118 8,597 8,982 Net income $ 38,875 $ 36,548 $ 35,434 $ 39,132 $ 42,831 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 2.40 $ 2.25 $ 2.17 $ 2.39 $ 2.63 Net income - diluted $ 2.38 $ 2.23 $ 2.16 $ 2.38 $ 2.61





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 (in thousands) 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR Other income: Income from fiduciary activities $ 8,797 $ 8,887 $ 8,820 $ 8,569 $ 8,173 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,074 2,357 2,389 2,032 2,054 Other service income 4,819 6,368 6,668 7,159 9,617 Debit card fee income 6,126 6,568 6,453 6,758 6,086 Bank owned life insurance income 1,175 1,121 1,462 1,149 1,165 ATM fees 532 572 622 655 530 Gain (loss) on the sale of OREO, net — 22 3 4 (33 ) Gain on equity securities, net 2,353 2,125 609 467 1,810 Other components of net periodic benefit income 3,027 2,038 2,038 2,038 2,038 Miscellaneous 2,753 2,148 3,347 2,407 2,649 Total other income $ 31,656 $ 32,206 $ 32,411 $ 31,238 $ 34,089 Other expense: Salaries $ 30,521 $ 35,953 $ 29,433 $ 30,303 $ 29,896 Employee benefits 10,499 10,706 10,640 10,056 10,201 Occupancy expense 3,214 3,161 3,211 3,027 3,640 Furniture and equipment expense 2,937 2,724 2,797 2,756 2,610 Data processing fees 7,504 7,860 7,817 7,150 7,712 Professional fees and services 5,858 7,840 6,973 6,973 5,664 Marketing 1,317 1,718 1,574 1,290 1,491 Insurance 1,405 1,547 1,403 1,276 1,691 Communication 890 851 796 770 1,122 State tax expense 1,192 931 1,113 1,103 1,108 Amortization of intangible assets 402 420 420 479 479 Foundation contributions — — — 4,000 — Miscellaneous 1,634 2,053 2,312 2,217 2,251 Total other expense $ 67,373 $ 75,764 $ 68,489 $ 71,400 $ 67,865





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) March 31, 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Allowance for credit losses: Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 83,197 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 $ 49,988 Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2016-13 — 6,090 — — — Charge-offs 1,347 5,093 10,304 11,177 13,552 Recoveries 1,616 8,441 27,246 10,173 7,131 Net (recoveries) charge-offs (269 ) (3,348 ) (16,942 ) 1,004 6,421 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (4,605 ) (11,916 ) 12,054 6,171 7,945 Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 78,861 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 General reserve trends: Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 78,861 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 Allowance on purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior) — — 167 268 — Allowance on purchased loans excluded from the general reserve — — 678 — — Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans 1,513 1,616 5,434 5,230 2,273 General reserves on collectively evaluated loans $ 77,348 $ 81,581 $ 79,396 $ 51,181 $ 49,239 Total loans $ 6,821,606 $ 6,871,122 $ 7,177,785 $ 6,501,404 $ 5,692,132 PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior) 6,987 7,149 11,153 14,331 3,943 Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans — — 360,056 548,436 225,029 Individually evaluated loans 63,209 74,502 108,407 77,459 48,135 Collectively evaluated loans $ 6,751,410 $ 6,789,471 $ 6,698,169 $ 5,861,178 $ 5,415,025 Asset Quality Ratios: Net (recoveries) charge-offs as a % of average loans (0.02 )% (0.05 )% (0.24 )% 0.02 % 0.12 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.16 % 1.21 % 1.19 % 0.87 % 0.90 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans (excluding PPP loans) (k) 1.16 % 1.22 % 1.25 % N.A. N.A. General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans 1.15 % 1.20 % 1.19 % 0.87 % 0.91 % General reserves as a % of collectively evaluated loans (excluding PPP loans) (k) 1.15 % 1.21 % 1.24 % N.A. N.A. Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 54,018 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 Accruing troubled debt restructurings 32,428 28,323 20,788 21,215 15,173 Loans past due 90 days or more 445 1,607 1,458 2,658 2,243 Total nonperforming loans $ 86,891 $ 102,652 $ 139,614 $ 113,953 $ 85,370 Other real estate owned - Park National Bank 166 181 837 3,100 2,788 Other real estate owned - SEPH 594 594 594 929 1,515 Other nonperforming assets - Park National Bank — 2,750 3,164 3,599 3,464 Total nonperforming assets $ 87,651 $ 106,177 $ 144,209 $ 121,581 $ 93,137 Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 0.79 % 1.06 % 1.64 % 1.39 % 1.19 % Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 1.27 % 1.49 % 1.95 % 1.75 % 1.50 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 1.28 % 1.55 % 2.01 % 1.87 % 1.64 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 0.92 % 1.11 % 1.55 % 1.42 % 1.19 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information (continued) Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) March 31, 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 New nonaccrual loan information: Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 $ 72,056 New nonaccrual loans 6,000 38,478 103,386 81,009 76,611 Resolved nonaccrual loans 24,704 83,124 76,098 58,883 80,713 Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 54,018 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 Impaired commercial loan portfolio information (period end): Unpaid principal balance $ 63,833 $ 75,126 $ 109,062 $ 78,178 $ 59,381 Prior charge-offs 624 624 655 719 11,246 Remaining principal balance 63,209 74,502 108,407 77,459 48,135 Specific reserves 1,513 1,616 5,434 5,230 2,273 Book value, after specific reserves $ 61,696 $ 72,886 $ 102,973 $ 72,229 $ 45,862





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Reconciliations NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Net interest income $ 77,686 $ 83,706 $ 80,734 less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 480 559 1,131 less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships 42 4,628 105 Net interest income - adjusted $ 77,164 $ 78,519 $ 79,498 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses $ (4,605 ) $ (4,993 ) $ (4,855 ) less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships (1 ) (106 ) (257 ) (Recovery of) provision for credit losses - adjusted $ (4,604 ) $ (4,887 ) $ (4,598 ) Other income $ 31,656 $ 32,206 $ 34,089 less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships — 321 58 Other income - adjusted $ 31,656 $ 31,885 $ 34,031 Other expense $ 67,373 $ 75,764 $ 67,865 less merger-related expenses related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions — 4 12 less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 402 420 479 less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships — 700 107 less rebranding initiative related expenses 344 351 618 less severance and restructuring charges 42 73 108 less COVID-19 related expenses (j) 606 587 634 Other expense - adjusted $ 65,979 $ 73,629 $ 65,907 Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $ 183 $ (731 ) $ 85 Net income - reported $ 38,875 $ 36,548 $ 42,831 Net income - adjusted (h) $ 39,563 $ 33,800 $ 43,153 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.38 $ 2.23 $ 2.61 Diluted earnings per share, adjusted (h) $ 2.42 $ 2.07 $ 2.62 Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.60 % 1.48 % 1.81 % Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.63 % 1.36 % 1.82 % Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.63 % 1.50 % 1.84 % Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.66 % 1.39 % 1.85 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 14.26 % 13.44 % 16.63 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 14.51 % 12.43 % 16.76 % Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 16.80 % 15.91 % 19.84 % Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 17.09 % 14.72 % 19.98 % Efficiency ratio (g) 61.16 % 64.94 % 58.74 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 60.18 % 66.23 % 57.69 % Annualized net interest margin (g) 3.55 % 3.72 % 3.76 % Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 3.53 % 3.49 % 3.70 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Reconciliations (continued) (a) Reported measure uses net income (b) Averages are for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, as appropriate (c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY: THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,105,540 $ 1,078,494 $ 1,044,412 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 166,918 167,332 168,690 AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 938,622 $ 911,162 $ 875,722 (d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY: March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,076,366 $ 1,110,759 $ 1,041,271 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 166,655 167,057 168,376 TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 909,711 $ 943,702 $ 872,895 (e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 AVERAGE ASSETS $ 9,825,382 $ 9,829,657 $ 9,612,542 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 166,918 167,332 168,690 AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,658,464 $ 9,662,325 $ 9,443,852 (f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS: March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,576,352 $ 9,560,254 $ 9,914,069 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 166,655 167,057 168,376 TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,409,697 $ 9,393,197 $ 9,745,693 (g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets. RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Interest income $ 81,146 $ 87,266 $ 85,173 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 819 762 714 Fully taxable equivalent interest income $ 81,965 $ 88,028 $ 85,887 Interest expense 3,460 3,560 4,439 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income $ 78,505 $ 84,468 $ 81,448 (h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, (recovery of) provision for credit losses, other income and other expense. (i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. (j) COVID-19 related expenses include calamity pay and special one-time bonuses to certain associates. (k) Excludes $37.4 million, $74.4 million and $387.0 million of PPP loans at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.



