TEMI North America chooses The Justin Poy Agency in a bid to revolutionize Automotive Retail in Canada

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto-based The Justin Poy Agency (JPA) has inked a one-year deal with TEMI NORTH AMERICA, the makers of the world’s leading service robot with R&D out of Tel Aviv. The TEMI robot has picked up numerous awards including the Edison Awards, a set of trade-specific business-insider awards, as well as the best robot at CES Las Vegas and the International PC Magazine Award for Best of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018.



Initially developed as a consumer robot, the limitless capabilities of TEMI have recently been unleashed with TEMI North America focusing on several vertical industries. In April 2022, TEMI North America chose The Justin Poy Agency as the “Exclusive Reseller and Solutions Provider for Canadian Automotive Retail” for its long history of involvement with the Canadian automotive retail industry, including being the Agency of Record for Canada’s largest consumer trade show, the Canadian International Auto show.

“The Justin Poy Agency will be working together with TEMI North America to completely revolutionize the way auto dealerships handle customer service. Based on the Alexa platform, TEMI’s AI can be programmed to interact with sales representatives and customers alike to provide vast amounts of information that no human could ever retain on their own. TEMI is not here to replace humans but to enhance their performance and overall business goals. We see TEMI within every car dealership across Canada & North America over the next 2 years”, says Justin Poy, President and Creative Director of JPA.

The Justin Poy Agency and TEMI Canada are supporters of the TADA (The New Car Dealers of Ontario). Both companies strongly believe in working hand-in-hand with industry associations to create greater buy-in and collaboration.

“TEMI never complains. Never gets sick. And never gets tired. We believe that we can not only change the way auto dealerships operate in Canada, but we hope to carry this across many other business verticals. Alexa’s AI is now a native platform on all modern automobiles. TEMI now creates that seamless link between the dealership, the car and the consumer. TEMI is Alexa in motion”, adds Scott Greenwood, President of TEMI North America.

About The Justin Poy Agency

The Justin Poy Agency (JPA), a div. of JUSTIN POY MEDIA INC. is an award-winning Toronto based advertising agency established in 1993. The Agency specializes in multicultural advertising and has full in-house production capabilities including multilingual copywriting, video production and post-production facilities, and a full creative team onsite for some of the fastest turnaround times in the industry.

Among JPA’s industry-leading clients are The Canadian International Auto show and The Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers’ “Grocery Innovations Canada (GIC)” and “Grocery Specialty Foods West (GSFW)” B2B shows. The Agency President, Justin Poy, is a recipient of the Chinese Canadian Legend Award and is often quoted in advertising industry publications. www.justinpoy.com