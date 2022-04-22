Moffitt Cancer Center is Engaging the Community Against Cancer

TAMPA, Fla., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To close the disparity gap in health care, it is critical that medical centers and community organizations work collaboratively to ensure that scientific advancements address the needs of and ultimately reach those in the communities they serve.

Nationally renowned as a model example, bringing together providers, researchers and the community partners is the mission of Office of Community Outreach, Engagement, and Equity.

Established in 2019, the Office of Community Outreach, Engagement, and Equity (COEE) places health equity at the forefront of research by ensuring that work is informed by an ongoing and bidirectional exchange of information and ideas with community stakeholders.

Providing outreach, education, and clinical care across more than 23 West and Central Florida counties and beyond, Moffitt’s Office of Community Outreach, Engagement, and Equity helps ensure that all aspects of the cancer center place specific emphasis on addressing the health disparities of those who are underserved and underrepresented.

As part of the COEE Research Integration Committee, Kosj Yamoah, MD, PhD explains how, “As an African American physician-scientist actively involved in the management of patients with prostate cancer, I have witnessed the disproportionate severity of this disease burden among men of African origin, and I truly appreciate the importance of engaging with the community through the committee to inform additional research in this field with the goal of improving outcomes in this population.”

At Moffitt, our patient outcomes often exceed the national average, in part because of our ongoing research efforts and our robust portfolio of clinical trials. We are focused on translating our research discoveries into new therapies, diagnostics, and supportive care for our patients.

Moffitt Cancer Center encourages minority communities, specifically the Black and African American community, to participate in clinical trials for cancer treatments. The only way to ensure therapies work just as effectively on different populations is if we have diversity among those choosing to participate in clinical trials.

“The goal of the COEE is to maximize the impact of Moffitt’s clinical care, research, and outreach for our community,” said Susan Vadaparampil, PhD, MPH, Associate Center Director of the Office of COEE. “Everything we do is driven by the perspectives and needs of the diverse communities we serve.”

To learn more about how you can get involved or to request community outreach services from Moffitt Cancer Center, visit Moffitt.org/COEE.

