DallasNews Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

DALLAS, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) today reported a first quarter 2022 net loss of $2.6 million, or $(0.49) per share, and an operating loss of $2.5 million. In the first quarter of 2021, the Company reported a net loss of $2.8 million, or $(0.52) per share, and an operating loss of $3.7 million.



For the first quarter of 2022, on a non-GAAP basis, DallasNews reported an operating loss adjusted for certain items (“adjusted operating loss”) of $1.6 million, an improvement of $0.7 million or 30.6 percent when compared to an adjusted operating loss of $2.4 million reported in the first quarter of 2021. The improvement is primarily due to a decrease of $1.5 million in employee compensation and benefits, partially offset by a decrease in total revenue of $0.5 million.

Robert W. Decherd, chairman, president and Chief Executive Officer, said, “DallasNews Corporation continued to experience encouraging operating trends during the first quarter, and financial results reflect these. Membership growth in digital subscriptions was strong and The Dallas Morning News continues to achieve favorable pricing for both digital and print subscriptions. The News has thus far been able to manage through increased costs in newsprint and gasoline, and broader plans are in place to respond to inflation over the next few planning periods. The Company’s balance sheet remains strong and we continue to expect full payment by July 1 of the promissory note related to the sale of The News’ former campus in downtown Dallas.”

First Quarter Results

Total revenue was $36.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $0.5 million or 1.4 percent when compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Revenue from advertising and marketing services, including print and digital revenues, was $16.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $0.5 million or 3.0 percent when compared to the $16.8 million reported for the first quarter of 2021. The decline is due to a $0.6 million decrease in print advertising revenue, partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in digital advertising and marketing services revenue.

Circulation revenue was $16.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, a slight increase when compared to the $16.0 million reported for the first quarter of 2021. Digital-only subscription revenue increased $0.9 million or 45.5 percent, offset by a print circulation decline of $0.9 million or 6.1 percent.

Printing, distribution and other revenue decreased $0.1 million, or 2.4 percent, to $3.9 million, primarily due to a reduction in commercial printing and distribution revenue.

Total consolidated operating expense in the first quarter of 2022, on a GAAP basis, was $38.8 million, an improvement of $1.8 million or 4.3 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021. The improvement is primarily due to decreases of $1.5 million in employee compensation and benefits expense and $0.4 million in distribution expense.

In the first quarter of 2022, on a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating expense was $43.9 million, an improvement of $1.4 million or 3.1 percent when compared to $45.3 million of adjusted operating expense in the first quarter of 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had 662 employees, a decrease of 51 full-time equivalents, or 7.2 percent, when compared to the prior year period. Cash and cash equivalents were $30.9 million and the Company had no debt.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of operating loss to adjusted operating loss, total net operating revenue to adjusted operating revenue, and total operating costs and expense to adjusted operating expense are included in the exhibits to this release.

About DallasNews Corporation

DallasNews Corporation is the Dallas-based holding company of The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant. The Dallas Morning News is Texas' leading daily newspaper with a strong journalistic reputation, intense regional focus and close community ties. Medium Giant is a media and marketing agency of divergent thinkers who devise strategies that deepen connections, expand influence, and scale success for clients nationwide. For additional information, visit dallasnewscorporation.com or email invest@dallasnews.com.

DallasNews Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended March 31, In thousands, except share and per share amounts (unaudited) 2022

2021

Net Operating Revenue: Advertising and marketing services $ 16,264 $ 16,769 Circulation 16,096 16,022 Printing, distribution and other 3,927 4,024 Total net operating revenue 36,287 36,815 Operating Costs and Expense: Employee compensation and benefits 16,410 17,947 Other production, distribution and operating costs 19,249 19,090 Newsprint, ink and other supplies 2,394 2,341 Depreciation 712 1,074 Amortization — 64 Gain on sale/disposal of assets, net — (1 ) Total operating costs and expense 38,765 40,515 Operating loss (2,478 ) (3,700 ) Other income, net 18 1,254 Loss Before Income Taxes (2,460 ) (2,446 ) Income tax provision 184 319 Net Loss $ (2,644 ) $ (2,765 ) Per Share Basis Net loss Basic and diluted(1) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.52 ) Number of common shares used in the per share calculation: Basic and diluted(1) 5,352,490 5,352,490

(1) All share and per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the one-for-four reverse stock split effective June 8, 2021. All fractional shares were settled in cash in connection with the reverse stock split on June 9, 2021.



DallasNews Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, December 31, In thousands (unaudited) 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,892 $ 32,439 Accounts receivable, net 12,758 16,012 Notes receivable 22,400 22,400 Other current assets 6,514 5,677 Total current assets 72,564 76,528 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,091 8,822 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,982 17,648 Deferred income taxes, net 232 257 Other assets 2,194 2,197 Total assets $ 100,063 $ 105,452 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,832 $ 7,821 Accrued compensation and other current liabilities 9,986 9,505 Contract liabilities 10,652 10,592 Total current liabilities 26,470 27,918 Long-term pension liabilities 14,365 14,275 Long-term operating lease liabilities 18,529 19,181 Other liabilities 1,492 1,501 Total liabilities 60,856 62,875 Total shareholders' equity 39,207 42,577 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 100,063 $ 105,452

DallasNews Corporation - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted Operating Loss

Three Months Ended March 31, In thousands (unaudited) 2022

2021

Total net operating revenue $ 36,287 $ 36,815 Total operating costs and expense 38,765 40,515 Operating Loss $ (2,478 ) $ (3,700 ) Total net operating revenue $ 36,287 $ 36,815 Addback: Advertising contra revenue 5,921 6,078 Circulation contra revenue 76 95 Adjusted Operating Revenue $ 42,284 $ 42,988 Total operating costs and expense $ 38,765 $ 40,515 Addback: Advertising contra expense 5,921 6,078 Circulation contra expense 76 95 Less: Depreciation 712 1,074 Amortization — 64 Severance expense 132 208 Gain on sale/disposal of assets, net — (1 ) Adjusted Operating Expense $ 43,918 $ 45,343 Adjusted operating revenue $ 42,284 $ 42,988 Adjusted operating expense 43,918 45,343 Adjusted Operating Loss $ (1,634 ) $ (2,355 )

The Company calculates adjusted operating income (loss) by adjusting operating income (loss) to exclude depreciation, amortization, severance expense, (gain) loss on sale/disposal of assets, and asset impairments (“adjusted operating income (loss)”). The Company believes that inclusion of certain noncash expenses and other items in the results makes for more difficult comparisons between years and with peer group companies.

Advertising contra represents agency fees related to digital advertising and marketing services. Circulation contra represents revenue recorded for the grace period of expired home delivery subscriptions. These adjustments have no effect on adjusted operating income (loss).

Adjusted operating income (loss) is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management uses adjusted operating income (loss) and similar measures in internal analyses as supplemental measures of the Company’s financial performance, and for performance comparisons versus its peer group of companies. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure for the purposes of evaluating consolidated Company performance. The Company therefore believes that the non-GAAP measure presented provides useful information to investors by allowing them to view the Company’s business through the eyes of management and the Board of Directors, facilitating comparison of results across historical periods and providing a focus on the underlying ongoing operating performance of its business. Adjusted operating income (loss) should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities or other comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, this non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies.

