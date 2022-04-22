Aton Announces Closing of $2 Million Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) (“Aton” or the “Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (see news release dated February 23, 2022) (the “Private Placement”). A total of 13,333,333 common shares (each a “Share”) were issued at $0.15 per Share, for proceeds of $2,000,000.

Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, OU Hektik (“Hektik”) acquired an aggregate of 12,763,333 Shares in the Private Placement. Immediately prior to the Private Placement, Hektik held 6,031,891 common shares. With the acquisition of the Shares in the Private Placement, Hektik now holds 18,795,224 common shares, representing approximately 33.55% of the outstanding common shares of the Corporation.

Prior to the closing of the Private Placement, disinterested shareholders holding over 50% of the Corporation’s common shares confirmed their approval of Hektik becoming a Control Person (as defined below) of the Corporation.

A “Control Person” means any company or individual that holds or is one of a combination of persons that holds a sufficient number of any of the securities of an issuer so as to affect materially the control of that issuer, or that holds 20% or more of the outstanding voting shares of an issuer, except where there is evidence showing that the holder of those securities does not materially affect the control of the issuer, subject to TSXV review and approval.

The acquisition of the Shares by Hektik was effected for investment purposes. Hektik may from time to time acquire additional securities of Aton, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities it holds or will hold, or may continue to hold its current position.

The early warning report, as required under National Instrument 62-103, contains additional information with respect to the foregoing matters and will be filed by Hektik on Aton’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Use of Private Placement Proceeds

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund continued exploration and development activities at Aton’s Rodruin and Hamama concessions, located in Egypt, and for general working capital. All currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Additional Terms

All Shares issued in the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance, expiring August 23, 2022, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

