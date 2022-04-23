APYX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Apyx Medical Corp. on Behalf of Apyx Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Apyx Medical Corp. (“Apyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APYX) on behalf of Apyx stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Apyx has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On March 14, 2022, Apyx disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) would be posting a Medical Device Safety Communication (“MDSC”) related to the Company’s Advanced Energy Products. The Company further disclosed that “[b]ased on our initial interactions with the FDA, we believe the Agency’s MDSC will pertain to the use of our Advanced Energy products outside of their FDA-cleared indication for general use in cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.”

On this news, Apyx’s share price fell $4.02, or 40.6%, to close at $5.88 per share on March 14, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

