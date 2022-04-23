Johnson Fistel, LLP Announces That It Has Filed a Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of IronNet Investors Alleging Violations of the Federal Securities Laws

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that it has filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of all those who purchased IronNet, Inc. ("IronNet " or the "Company") (NYSE: IRNT) securities during the period between September 15, 2021 and December 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class"). The action was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia (Alexandria Division) and is captioned Grad v. IronNet, Inc., et al., Civil Action No. 1:22-cv-00449.

