Molecular Partners Announces Presentation of the EMPATHY Study of Ensovibep for the Treatment of COVID-19 at ECCMID 2022

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., April 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that late-breaker data of the EMPATHY study of ensovibep will be presented by Dr. N. Kumarasamy, Chief and Director, VHS-Infectious Diseases Medical Centre, Chennai, India, at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), being held as a hybrid congress in Lisbon, Portugal, from April 23-26, 2022.