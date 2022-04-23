GRAB INVESTOR UPDATE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Expanded Class Period in the Grab Holdings Limited Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Grab class action lawsuit now seeks to represent purchasers of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB; GRABW) securities between August 2, 2021 and March 3, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The Grab class action lawsuit charges Grab and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first-filed complaint was filed on March 16, 2022 and is captioned Peccarino v. Grab Holdings Limited, No. 22-cv-02189 (S.D.N.Y.). A subsequently-filed complaint, captioned Fan v. Grab Holdings Limited, No. 22-cv-03277, is also pending in the Southern District of New York.

