Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 24, 2022 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.
The transactions concern the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs) awarded to members of the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic A/S as part of their remuneration for 2019, and in accordance with the decision by the Annual General Meeting on April 24, 2019. The three-year vesting period has now expired, and all conditions for release of the shares have been met.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Gerard van Odijk
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 109.36
|3,429
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
3,429
DKK 375,000.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-04-24
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anders Gersel Pedersen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Deputy Chairman of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 109.44
|2,056
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
2,056
DKK 225,000.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-04-24
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Peter Kürstein
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 109.41
|1,371
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
1,371
DKK 150,000.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-04-24
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Frank Verwiel
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 109.41
|1,371
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
1,371
DKK 150,000.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-04-24
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Elizabeth McKee Anderson
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 109.41
|1,371
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
1,371
DKK 150,000.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-04-24
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anne Louise Eberhard
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 109.41
|1,371
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
1,371
DKK 150,000.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-04-24
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe and Canada. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.
Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600
Company Announcement no. 12 / 2022
Attachment