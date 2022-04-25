Regulated information: filing of the 2021 Universal registration document BELIEVE

English French

Regulated information: Filing of the 2021 Universal registration document

Paris, April 25, 2022 – Believe (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9), one of the leading digital music companies, announces that it registered its 2021 Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregistrement universel) with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 22, 2022.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document, filed in xHTML version, is made available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force. It includes:

The 2021 financial report, including Believe’s corporate accounts and the Group's consolidated financial statements;

The report of the Board of Directors on Corporate Governance;

The Statutory Auditors' reports; - Information on the fees paid during the 2021 financial year to the statutory auditors;

The social and environmental information, with the taxonomy, included in the Declaration of Extra-Financial Performance;

Information related to the description of the share buyback program.

The French version of the Universal Registration Document is available on the website of the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ) and on the website of Believe at the following address: ( www.believe.com/investors ). It can also be sent by e-mail upon request sent to investors@believe.com .

Furthermore, the Universal Registration Document is also published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), with the five consolidated accounts tables (primary financial statements) marked up with XBRL tags.

The English translation of the Universal Registration Document will be available on the Company's website from May 4, 2022.

About Believe

Believe is one of the world’s leading digital music companies. Believe’s mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe’s passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group’s global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,430 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve. Groove Attack and AllPoints. Believe is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV. ISIN: FR0014003FE9).

www.believe.com

Investor Relations

Emilie MEGEL

investors@believe.com

Direct line: +33 1 53093391

Cell: +33 6 0709986

