Hashdex Approved As Crypto ETP Issuer By The SIX Swiss Exchange

Zurich, April 25, 2022 - Hashdex, a leading global crypto-focused asset manager serving more than 250,000 institutional and private investors worldwide and close to $1 billion in assets under management, announced today it has received approval from the SIX Swiss Exchange to list ETPs in Switzerland. With its strong track record starting in Brazil, Hashdex’s entry into the Swiss Crypto Valley will accelerate the company’s international reach through innovative, regulated, institutional-grade products and services that build a pathway to connect Swiss and European investors to the crypto economy.



“Hashdex was founded in 2018 with the vision of offering simple, secure, and diversified exposure through baskets of crypto assets that address various sectors in this exciting space,” said Hashdex co-founder and CEO Marcelo Sampaio. “Our approach to crypto asset management has enabled us to become the largest global crypto asset manager in Latin America in just a few years.”

Hashdex developed its flagship product with Nasdaq and introduced the world’s first crypto tracking ETF, the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF (HASH11) in early 2021; the world’s first ETF focused on decentralized finance (DEFI11); and a smart contract ETF (WEB311). These offerings are provided in partnership with top international custodians, auditors, and other partners to ensure security and safety for institutional investors.



“As the crypto asset industry enters a new and more mature stage of its history, investors have a right to expect the highest quality and a greater level of product diversity than in its early days,” said Bruno Sousa, Head of Global Expansion of Hashdex. Adding “Building on the success of our range of solutions on the other side of the Atlantic, which meet best-in-class standards, our goal is to make them available in Switzerland first and soon across European investors. Switzerland offers a legal framework conducive to crypto assets and is a crucial step in our global development.”



Today’s announcement builds on Hashdex’s ongoing international expansion and position as a global pioneer in crypto asset management. Laurent Kssis, a crypto ETP and ETF leader, was recently named the Managing Director and Head of Europe at Hashdex, where he will spearhead the firm’s European expansion. Hashdex has over 90 team members from both the tech and financial worlds across Rio de Janeiro, New York, and Zurich. Hashdex is actively recruiting talents in London, Zurich, Paris, and Lisbon to support the firm’s global expansion. “Our thematic approach, which will soon be enhanced with several new products listed on various European regulated markets, will appeal to institutional investors familiar with conventional ETF structures,” said Mr. Kssis. “While Europe is a very fragmented and competitive market, we are confident that we will stand out from the many players who only offer ETPs focused on a single cryptocurrency. We are excited about the opportunity and are thrilled to call Switzerland our home.” concluded Kssis.

Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto asset management. Hashdex's simple and secure funds invite innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex's mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to build pathways to prosperity by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. The firm co-created and launched the Nasdaq Crypto Index™ (NCI™) to provide global investors with a reliable benchmark for the crypto asset class. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world's first crypto ETFs, enabling over 250,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. For more information visit www.hashdex.com.



