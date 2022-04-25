HERE powers BMW Maps with Predictive Routing

Intelligent “Learning Navigation” feature of BMW Maps uses cloud-based routing functionality from HERE for more personalized journeys

HERE Predictive Routing learns individual driving patterns to improve driving experience

HERE Predictive Routing is part of the company’s suite of connected driving services and solutions

Amsterdam and Munich – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced its latest predictive routing capabilities are powering the innovative “Learning Navigation” feature of BMW Maps as part of the BMW Operating System 8.



HERE Predictive Routing gives in-car navigation an individual touch. The functionality learns an individual driver’s mobility patterns to improve and personalize the driving experience. The system applies the lessons learned from analyzing mobility patterns to generate predictions for upcoming journeys, departure times, destinations, and routes. HERE Predictive Routing also actively monitors traffic conditions along regularly taken routes. Based on the up-to-date road conditions and traffic environment, it will automatically offer alternative routes or departure times.



HERE pioneered predictive routing ten years ago. Since then, it has made the functionality available for mobile devices and vehicles for various OEMs. To ensure maximum accessibility, HERE now offers its predictive routing capabilities as a completely cloud-based solution, with BMW as the first customer to have deployed it in its vehicles.



“Predictive Routing clearly demonstrates innovation in the navigation space to enhance the driving experience and tailor it to make it more personal. It provides drivers with relevant information about their journeys ahead, especially on routine routes for which drivers normally wouldn’t need turn-by-turn navigation,” said Gino Ferru, Senior Vice President and General Manager EMEAR at HERE Technologies. “We’re excited to see Predictive Routing be part of BMW Maps, improving the driving experience for BMW owners.”



HERE Predictive Routing is an integral part of the comprehensive connected driving offering from HERE. The offering consists of sophisticated off-the-shelf applications, connected services and SDKs based on the HERE platform. This portfolio enables the automotive industry to move beyond traditional infotainment business models into an era of on-demand and scalable navigation, with deep ADAS safety integration, comprehensive support for electrification, and recurring monetization opportunities through in-vehicle sensor data and e-commerce. The portfolio includes the HERE SDK for the development of custom-made navigation applications and HERE Navigation, the world’s first cloud-based software-as-a-service solution for navigation and connected services. Both HERE SDK and HERE Navigation include predictive routing functionality for the integration into vehicles and applications.



