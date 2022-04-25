New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blood Transfusion and Intravenous Equipment Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05829165/?utm_source=GNW



The market has been segmented by transfusion products into apheresis devices, blood bags and accessories, blood component separators, blood mixers, consumables and supplies, filters, fridges and freezers, and pathogen reduction systems.Revenue forecasts for 2021-2026 are given for each segment and regional market with estimated values derived from the revenue of manufacturers’ total revenues.



The main geographic markets, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (ROW), are included.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each region in the blood transfusion and intravenous equipment market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global blood transfusion and intravenous equipment market and current trends within the industry.



Key industry acquisitions and strategic alliances are given from 2015 to 2020.



This report also examines the main patent trends within the industry and profiles market players that deal in blood transfusion and intravenous equipment.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the main vendors in the global blood transfusion and intravenous equipment market.



Report Includes:

- 65 data tables and 33 additional tables

- An up-to-date review of the global blood transfusion and intravenous (IV) equipment market

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales) data from 2019-2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of the upcoming market potential for blood transfusion and intravenous equipment, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Evaluation and forecast the global market size for blood transfusion and IV equipment revenues, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, end user, and geographic region

- Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market over the next five years (2021 to 2027)

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- In-depth information on R&D investment, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health, ICU Medical Inc., and Medline Industries



Summary:

The blood transfusion market is expected to see significant gains over the next few years on account of numerous technological advancements in this field.One of the key advancements includes the use of stem cell technology for the development of lab-grown blood cells of blood groups for human use.



This is expected to have a positive impact on the industry over the forecast period.



The global blood transfusion and intravenous equipment market was estimated to be worth REDACTED in 2020, and it is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach a forecasted REDACTED through 2026. The market is segmented into two parts: blood transfusion market and intravenous equipment market.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

The global blood transfusion and intravenous equipment market is comprised of devices that are meant to facilitate blood transfusion and infusion.Companies are striving to develop innovative and needle-free infusion therapies to transform the transfusion and infusion industry.



Transfusion equipment is an important component of the healthcare industry and of interest to a wide audience.



This report seeks to provide a qualitative and quantitative description of the blood transfusion and intravenous equipment industry so that emerging market opportunities can be identified and utilized.



The report achieves this objective by examining the main product applications and markets, helping the reader to prioritize product opportunities and strategic opportunities.The report highlights key industry and market trends and quantifies main market segments.



With this report, the reader can better understand industry structure and changes.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing number of surgical procedures, increasing numbers of road accidents, rising geriatric population sizes and growth in the home care market are factors driving demand for ambulatory infusion pumps and propelling the global blood transfusion and intravenous equipment market. These demands create unique market opportunities.

