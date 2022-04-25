DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

English Danish

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 101 - 25 APRIL 2022

On 3 March 2022, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 3 March 2022 up to and including no later than end April 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 56 of 3 March 2022.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 30 million (approximately DKK 201.5 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



573,000



242.77



139,104,510 11/04/2022 22,000 244.88 5,387,360 12/04/2022 22,000 238.20 5,240,400 13/04/2022 30,000 240.51 7,215,300 19/04/2022 21,000 253.81 5,330,010 20/04/2022 17,000 254.12 4,320,040 21/04/2022 22,000 250.28 5,506,160 22/04/2022 21,000 248.50 5,218,500 Accumulated 728,000 243.57 177,322,280

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 3 March 2022, the total number of repurchased shares is 728,000 at a total amount of DKK 177,322,280.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,721,569 treasury shares, corresponding to 9.49%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 35,478,431.

