DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

| Source: NORDEN NORDEN

Hellerup, DENMARK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 101 - 25 APRIL 2022

On 3 March 2022, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 3 March 2022 up to and including no later than end April 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 56 of 3 March 2022.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 30 million (approximately DKK 201.5 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)

Total, last announcement

573,000

242.77

139,104,510
11/04/202222,000244.885,387,360
12/04/202222,000238.205,240,400
13/04/202230,000240.517,215,300
19/04/202221,000253.815,330,010
20/04/202217,000254.124,320,040
21/04/202222,000250.285,506,160
22/04/202221,000248.505,218,500
Accumulated728,000243.57177,322,280

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 3 March 2022, the total number of repurchased shares is 728,000 at a total amount of DKK 177,322,280.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,721,569 treasury shares, corresponding to 9.49%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 35,478,431.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451

Attachments


Attachments

Nr. 101 Ugentlig rapportering om aktietilbagekøb Appendix