DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 101 - 25 APRIL 2022
On 3 March 2022, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 3 March 2022 up to and including no later than end April 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 56 of 3 March 2022.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 30 million (approximately DKK 201.5 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
573,000
242.77
139,104,510
|11/04/2022
|22,000
|244.88
|5,387,360
|12/04/2022
|22,000
|238.20
|5,240,400
|13/04/2022
|30,000
|240.51
|7,215,300
|19/04/2022
|21,000
|253.81
|5,330,010
|20/04/2022
|17,000
|254.12
|4,320,040
|21/04/2022
|22,000
|250.28
|5,506,160
|22/04/2022
|21,000
|248.50
|5,218,500
|Accumulated
|728,000
|243.57
|177,322,280
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 3 March 2022, the total number of repurchased shares is 728,000 at a total amount of DKK 177,322,280.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,721,569 treasury shares, corresponding to 9.49%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 35,478,431.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451
