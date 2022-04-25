New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microspheres: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0341174/?utm_source=GNW





In this report, BCC Research analyzes the global market for microspheres by both material type and application.Since there are several types of microspheres that vary drastically in quality, chemical properties, functionality and price, each type of microsphere is discussed in detail, including materials, manufacturing processes, advantages, prices and primary applications.



Similarly, due to these variations, microsphere use in five major application markets are discussed and analyzed in detail.



The report provides detailed analysis and market forecasts by industry, microsphere type and geographic region through 2027.It describes major industry players and examines recent advances in technology, newly evolving markets, companies and other factors influencing pricing characteristics.



As already mentioned, except in a few segments, market prices are not controlled by supply and demand; instead, markets are created by new technologies and applications.



The scope of the current report has been widened by increasing the number of companies reviewed to more than double the number in past reports. The explosion in participants in the field is creating both job opportunities as well as new applications.



Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



This report does not detail the metallic microsphere market, as this is a parallel industry that is analyzed in depth in other reports , such as those of metal injection molding (MIM) and powder metallurgy.MIM is the largest growing market for micron-sized metallic powders.



Metallic microspheres are mostly solid microspheres and are more commonly referred to as metal powders, whereas this report covers materials for which microspheres are available in both solid and hollow forms.



Report Includes:

- 103 data tables and 27 additional tables

- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for microspheres technology

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the upcoming market potential for microspheres, current trends and innovations, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Evaluation and forecast the global microspheres market size, and corresponding market share analysis by microspheres type, end-user industry, and geographic region

- Discussion of the key market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements in the medical devices industry, supply chain analysis, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

- Identification of the market areas that are expected to experience the highest growth in demand

- Market outlook for microspheres demand in five segments composites, personal care, life sciences, medicine and medical devices, and other specialty industries

- Description of different types of microspheres, including glass, ceramic and polymer, with respect to the chemical compositions and unique material properties that make them suitable for specific industries and applications

- Review of price trends and the relationship between price, quality, end-use applications, and functionality in the microsphere industry

- Assessment of the intellectual property (IP) related to microspheres and categorizes leaders in each field that are developing new applications for microspheres

- Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, major growth strategies, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including 3M Co., BASF, Bio-Rad Laboratories, DuPont, Evonik Industries, Merck KGaA, Terumo Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Summary:

The global microsphere market is on a strong growth trajectory. The market is growing largely due to new product introductions and application developments as well as growth in new geographies for existing or already-developed products and applications.



The global market for microspheres was estimated to be REDACTED in 2020, growing to REDACTED in 2021 and over REDACTED in 2027. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED over the five-year forecast period from 2022 to 2027.



The microsphere market can be split into four product segments: glass microspheres, polymer microspheres, ceramic microspheres and other microspheres, which largely includes natural materials that are made in microspherical shapes.



The polymer microsphere segment is the largest, with about REDACTED of the total REDACTED market in 2021.Glass microspheres represent REDACTED of the market, and ceramic polymer microspheres represent about REDACTED The remaining REDACTED is microspheres made of other materials.



Of these product segments, the fastest growing is glass-based microspheres, which is projected to grow at REDACTED over the five-year forecast period, which is slightly faster than the total market growth rate of REDACTED.



Application segments for microspheres include composites, medical technologies, life sciences, personal care and other specialty markets.Composites are the largest segment by size, accounting for REDACTED of the total market in 2021, or about REDACTED.



The second-largest segment by size is medical technologies, where microsphere-based products commanded REDACTED in products in 2021, for a share of REDACTED.Personal care accounts for REDACTED, and the life sciences segment represents REDACTED of the market.



The remaining REDACTED of products are used in specialty and other applications.Of these, the personal care segment is the fastest growing, with a projected CAGR of REDACTED for the forecast period.



This application segment alone is expected to reach REDACTED to the market over the five-year forecast period.



In terms of geographic areas, the North American region is the largest market for microspheres, with REDACTED in revenues in 2021, or REDACTED of the total market.Europe is the second-largest region with a roughly REDACTED share, representing REDACTED.



Microsphere companies are largely located in North America or Europe, and the two regions together command more than REDACTED of the total market.



North America is expected to grow further in the coming years and reach a REDACTED share of the global market, taking the combined North American and European share of the industry to more than REDACTED which is slightly higher than the 2021 figure. While the Asia-Pacific and the RoW markets for microspheres will grow, this will largely be growth in terms of end users and not producers of microspheres or not technology developers.



The global trend for continued GDP growth is definitely helping the microsphere market, and the long-term trends for growth in medical applications such as cancer treatment and sustained drug release are supporting this market and its participants.

