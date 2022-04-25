The global cryogenic equipment market is projected to reach USD 17.4 billion by 2027 from an estimated market size of USD 12.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.8%

New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cryogenic Equipment Market by Equipment, Cryogen, End-User, System Type & Region - Global forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04141097/?utm_source=GNW





Tanks segment dominates the global market

The cryogenic equipment market, by equipment, is segmented into tanks, valves, vaporizers, pumps and others.Other equipment include pipes, regulators, freezers, dewar, strainers, samplers, heat exchangers, leak detection equipment, dispensers, and accessories (manifolds, fittings, vacuum jacketed/insulated piping, hoses, connections.



Increasing LNG production and high demand for industrial gases is expected to drive the equipment segment, which consequently increases the demand for cryogenic equipment.

LNG segment to lead the global cryogenic equipments market “

The cryogenic equipment market, by cryogen, is segmented into nitrogen, argon, oxygen, LNG, hydrogen, and others.Other cryogenic gases include helium, nitrous oxide, ethylene, and carbon dioxide.



Rising demand for hydrogen fuel cells and cleaner energy is expected to drive the cryogen segment of the cryogenic equipment market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific dominates the global cryogenic equipments market in terms of annual growth rate

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest market for the cryogenic equipment market, followed by north america.The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.



The growth of the North American cryogenic equipment market is expected to be driven by increasing E&P activities concerned with clean energy revolution.



The cryogenic equipments market is served by a mix of large international players with operational presence across the globe and local players commanding a strong supply network in the domestic market. The leading players in the global cryogenic equipments market include Linde plc (Ireland), Air Liquide (France), Air Products Inc (US), Chart Industries (Georgia) and PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (US).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the cryogenic equipments market, by equipment, cryogen, system, end-user and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also covers various important aspects of the market.



These include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the cryogenic equipments market.



