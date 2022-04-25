Worldwide Gallium Industry to 2027 - by Product Type, Form, Application, End-user and Geography

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gallium Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides deep insight into the market's current and future state across various regions. The study comprehensively analyses the Gallium market by segmenting based on the product type, Form, Application, End-user Industry, and Geography. The report examines the market drivers and restraints and the impact of Covid-19 on the market growth in detail.

The study covers and includes emerging market trends, developments, opportunities, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with prominent companies and profiles, including their market shares and projects.



Gallium (Ga) is a bluish-white rare chemical element whose atomic number is 31, and it is obtained mainly as a by-product in refining various ores. According to the publisher, the Global Gallium market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecasted period. Alloys produced using Gallium have a direct bandgap, they can emit high-efficiency light and are resistant to radiation damage, making them suitable for the production of electronics such as monolithic microwave integrated circuits, microwave frequency integrated circuits, infrared light-emitting diodes, solar cells, laser diodes, and other electronics establishes it as an asset for the electronics industry is estimated to drive the Global Gallium market.

In addition to this, radioactive Gallium and stable Gallium nitrate are utilized as diagnostic and therapeutic agents in cancer, calcium, and bone metabolism diseases, and the activity of Gallium compounds as antibacterial agents against specific pathogens has escalated the production of Gallium compounds for the medical industry and is expected to drive the Global Gallium market.

Further, semiconducting materials are produced using Gallium integral for military applications likeradar, electronic warfare (EW), and communication systems to meet strict high-performance, high-power, and long life cycle needs are projected to drive the Global Gallium market. However, issues related to the recycling of gallium compounds, the volatile prices of Gallium, and stringent government regulations are expected to hinder the future market growth of the Gallium market.



Gallium forms alloys with most metals and is used as a component in low-melting alloys such as liquid alloy at room temperature Gallium, Indium, and Tin utilized for medical thermometers, it wets glass or porcelain, and mirrors are manufactured using Gallium and semiconductors produced with it a versatile and are crucial for mobile phones, blue and green LEDs, and pressure sensors for touch switches.



The medical industry is the vital consumer of Gallium and is expected to drive the global market. Factors such as the demand for Gallium in pharmaceuticals and radiopharmaceuticals such as Gallium nitrate, a drug to treat hypercalcemia, Gallium maltolate, an oral, highly absorbable form of Gallium (III) ion, which has been used as an anti-proliferative to pathologically proliferating cells, and MR045, a complex amine-phenol Ga(III) compound a drug against malaria, the industry is bound to rise.

This is because gallium ions interact with bodily functions in a similar way to iron ions, including inflammation, which is a marker for many disease conditions, the usage of numerous gallium salts, and interest in Gallium compounds anticancer capabilities as they were able to locate the location of tumors.

Jubliant Pharmova accounted for 4% topline growth during Q2 of 2021-2022, driven by steady revenues in the Pharmaceuticals segment and robust growth in the Contract Research and Development Services (CRDS) segment. Radiopharmacy, Allergy, and CMO businesses reported growth year-over-year in the Pharmaceuticals segment. The continuous Research and Development about the possible benefits of Gallium and its non-toxic nature are escalating its demand.



Some of the market's key players are Freiberger Compound Materials,AXT Inc., Sumitomo Electric, DOWA Electronics Materials Co., Ltd., Wafer Technology, ABSCO Materials, and vital Materials Co., Ltd., among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Scope and Methodology



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.3 Market Trends & Developments

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Feedstock Analysis

3.6 Regulatory Policies

3.7 Analysis of Covid-19 Impact



4. Industry Analysis

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Competition in the Industry

4.2.2 Potential of New Entrants into the Industry

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.2.5 Threat of substitute products



5. Market Segmentation & Forecast

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Nanoparticles

5.1.2 Alloys

5.1.3 Oxides

5.2 By Form

5.2.1 Powder

5.2.2 Ingot

5.2.3 Pellet

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Catalyst

5.3.2 Semiconductors

5.3.3 Photovoltaic Cells

5.3.4 LEDs

5.3.5 Others

5.4 By End-User Industry

5.4.1 Electronics

5.4.2 Medical

5.4.3 Military

5.4.4 Chemical

5.4.5 Others



6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 United States

6.1.2 Canada

6.1.3 Mexico

6.2 europe

6.2.1 United Kingdom

6.2.2 Germany

6.2.3 Italy

6.2.4 France

6.2.5 Spain

6.2.6 Rest of Europe

6.3 South America

6.3.1 Brazil

6.3.2 Argentina

6.3.3 Rest of South America

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 China

6.4.2 India

6.4.3 Japan

6.4.4 South Korea

6.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.5 Middle East & Africa

6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

6.5.2 South Africa

6.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



7. Key Company Profiles

7.1 Freiberger Compound Materials

7.2 AXT Inc.

7.3 Sumitomo Electric

7.4 China Crystal Technologies Co., ltd.

7.5 Shenzhou Crystal Technology development Co., Ltd.

7.6 DOWA Electronics Materials Co., ltd.

7.7 Wafer Technology

7.8 Yunnan Germanium

7.9 ABSCO Materials

7.10 Shin-Etsu Chemical

7.11 Nippon Rare Metal

7.12 Vital Materials Co., Ltd.

7.13 5N Plus

7.14 Gellest, Inc.

7.15 ZhongNuo Advanced Materials Technology



8. Competitive Landscape

9. Conclusions and Recommendations



