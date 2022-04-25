Global ceramic tiles market size to expand tremendously through 2027

Pune, India, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global ceramic tiles market size was worth USD 240.21 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to garner profitable returns by the year 2027.







This research also incorporates findings from PEST research and Porter's Five Forces model in order to aid stakeholders in identifying viable investment options that will enhance revenue creation.

The document further claims to present historical data as well as the most up-to-date information on a variety of market segmentations based on product ambit, application terrain, and end-use scope, in order to identify feasible investment opportunities between 2022 and 2027. While elucidating the competitive trends, the study also highlights the whereabouts of the manufacturing units of the players, along with their production capacity.

Notable increase in overall construction spending, booming demand from the residential and commercial sectors, and growing focus on building houses are the major growth stimulants for the industry.

COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 outbreak had hampered the market outlook in the recent past, due to reduced manufacturing of product and halted residential and commercial projects because of nationwide lockdowns.

Market segment overview:

Based on product terrain, the industry is divided into scratch-free, porcelain, glazed, and others. Among these, the porcelain segment holds significant share at present and is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast duration, due to the improved value and high durability offered by these tiles in high-traffic areas such as parks, hotels, institutional buildings, and shopping malls.

In terms of application spectrum, worldwide ceramic tiles market is split into wall tiles and floor tiles. Out of which, the floor tiles segment is expected to hold substantial revenue share during the analysis timeframe, owing to a protective layer made of glaze on their surface that makes them impenetrable to stains and water damage.

On the basis of end-user scope, the marketplace is bifurcated into commercial and residential. Among these, the residential segment is predicted to generate notable revenues in the coming years, due to the durability and affordability of ceramic tiles for residential use.

Regional outlook:

Regionally, the latest industry trends are studied across North America (U.S., Mexico, Brazil), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy), Asia Pacific (India, China, Vietnam), and Middle East & Africa.

As per expert verbatim, Asia Pacific industry accounts for majority shares at present and is projected to expand considerably through 2027, owing to rising population, rapid urbanization, and significant increase in construction demand in developing nations like as China and India.

Competitive dashboard:

Pamesa Ceramica, Ceramica Carmelo Fior, Grupo Cedasa, STN Ceramica, Saudi Ceramic Company, Siam Cement Public Company Limited, RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C, Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Grupo Lamosa, and Mohawk Industries Inc. are the leading players in global ceramic tiles market.

New product releases, R&D spending, and increased manufacturing capacity are just a few of the primary measures these companies are using to boost their market position. They are also looking for collaboration, acquisition, and merger opportunities to amplify their earnings.

Global Ceramic Tiles Market, by Product (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Scratch-Free

Porcelain

Glazed

Others

Global Ceramic Tiles Market, by Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Wall Tiles

Floor Tiles

Others

Global Ceramic Tiles Market, by End-user (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Commercial

Residential

Global Ceramic Tiles Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Americas

U.S.

Brazil

Mexico

Europe

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Vietnam

Middle East & Africa

Global Ceramic Tiles Market, Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Pamesa Ceramica

Ceramica Carmelo Fior

Grupo Cedasa

STN Ceramica

Saudi Ceramic Company

Siam Cement Public Company Limited

RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C

Kajaria Ceramics Limited

Grupo Lamosa

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Table of Content:





1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Ceramic Tiles Market: Product Overview

4. Global Ceramic Tiles Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2017-2027

4.2 Market Size, By Volume, 2017-2027

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Ceramic Tiles Market

4.4 Global Ceramic Tiles Market: Growth & Forecast

5. Global Ceramic Tiles Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Ceramic Tiles Market Segmentation, By Product (Value)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Ceramic Tiles Market: By Product (2021 & 2027)

5.3 By Glazed- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.4 By Porcelain- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.5 By Scratch-Free- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6. Global Ceramic Tiles Market Segmentation, By Application (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Ceramic Tiles Market: By Application (2021 & 2027)

6.2 By Floor Tiles- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.3 By Wall Tiles- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.4 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7. Global Ceramic Tiles Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Ceramic Tiles Market: By End User (2021 & 2027)

7.2 By Residential- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7.3 By Commercial- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8. Global Ceramic Tiles Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Ceramic Tiles Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)

9. Americas Ceramic Tiles Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

9.1 Americas Ceramic Tiles Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

9.2 Americas Ceramic Tiles Market by volume: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

9.3 Americas Ceramic Tiles Market: Growth and Forecast

9.4 Americas Ceramic Tiles Market: Prominent Companies

9.5 Market Segmentation By Product (Glazed, Porcelain, Scratch-Free, Others)

10. Europe Ceramic Tiles Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

10.1 Europe Ceramic Tiles Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

10.2 Europe Ceramic Tiles Market by volume: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

10.3 Europe Ceramic Tiles Market: Growth and Forecast

10.4 Europe Ceramic Tiles Market: Prominent Companies

10.5 Market Segmentation By Product (Glazed, Porcelain, Scratch-Free, Others)

11. Asia Pacific Ceramic Tiles Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

11.1 Asia Pacific Ceramic Tiles Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

11.2 Asia Pacific Ceramic Tiles Market by volume: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

11.3 Asia Pacific Ceramic Tiles Market: Growth and Forecast

11.4 Asia Pacific Ceramic Tiles Market: Prominent Companies

11.5 Market Segmentation By Product (Glazed, Porcelain, Scratch-Free, Others)

12. Global Ceramic Tiles Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Ceramic Tiles Market Drivers

12.2 Global Ceramic Tiles Market Restraints

12.3 Global Ceramic Tiles Market Trends

13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ceramic Tiles Market - By Product (Year 2027)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ceramic Tiles Market - By Application (Year 2027)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ceramic Tiles Market - By End User (Year 2027)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Ceramic Tiles Market - By Region (Year 2027)

14. Competitive Landscape





