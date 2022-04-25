Insights on the Animal Feed North American Industry to 2027 - Key Drivers and Challenges

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Animal Feed Market Outlook, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Animal feed refers to the mixture of supplements and materials served to livestock animals, sourced from either plan, animal, organic and inorganic substances. They are also made through industrial processing whether or not containing additives. The increasing awareness among health awareness and functional benefits to animal derived products are boosting rapidly the livestock and aquaculture farming.

The livestock animal needs a good and high value nutritional diet to maintain their health, growth, reproduction, and improve the quality of products procured from them. Animal feeds are smoothly digestible and are available in different forms such as crumbles, pellets, mash and others. The only driving factor behind the animal feed market is raising concern towards the wellbeing of animals. In spite of everything, the availability of raw materials, it's fluctuating prices, quality controls and rigid government policies are still the becoming the major constraint to animal feed market.



According to the research report 'North America Animal Feed Market Outlook, 2027', Plant based sourced products are declining their market share during the forecasted period while the animal based sourced products are gaining their significance and share both in North American market. The growth factor in consumption of meat market is surge in awareness towards intake of protein among animals. Plant based feeds are proved not well enough to support overall nutrients among animals.



North American Animal Feed Market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2.84% during the forecast period. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the growth rate of North American region has hampered somewhere. Production facilities have stopped producing due to ban of supply and transport systems.



The demand for meat based products is going to rise among North American region. Canada is the major country where animal feed market has long and wide way to go. Canada is in high demand for Pig feed livestock where it is rapidly gaining traction in the market. Currently, Poultry feed is the major market holder in North American region while during the forecast period Pig feed & Aqua Feed market are gaining dominance. Canada is the most emerging market which has a wide scope left to expand in every part. Canada imposes lower feed cost where it becomes significant for augmenting the sales of the market. The per capita consumption in North America is increasing towards consumption of meat and livestock products.



Major Companies present in the market

Cargill Inc., Guangdong Haid Group, Chareon Pokphand Foods, For Farmers, New Hope Liuhe Co Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Co, Feed One Co, Ltd, Alltech Inc, Nutreco N.V, Kent Nutrition Group.



