Claritas HealthTech and the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill Sign Exclusive Worldwide Agreement for UNC’s Deep Learning Solution for Retrospective Artifact Correction in Paediatric MRI

SINGAPORE, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas HealthTech Pte. Ltd. (“Claritas”), a healthcare technology company specializing in innovative deep-learning, image enhancement and accelerated image acquisition to improve the efficiency of medical imaging, announces today it has finalized a license agreement to commercialise the Paediatric MRI software developed and patented by the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill. This license agreement grants Claritas the exclusive worldwide right to promote and market the deep-learning software solution that improves the quality and efficiency of paediatric MRI scans through Retrospective Artifact Correction.



“MRI scans are particularly sensitive to physical movement and for a child to remain motionless for up to an hour to obtain an image of appropriate quality is difficult. The thought of spending forty-five minutes to an hour in a noisy, enclosed tube can be intimidating for adults. Sometimes a child may have to take sedation or undergo a general anaesthetic which brings additional risk and requires close supervision. This can add delay and limit the use of a valuable tool,” commented Dr Arup Paul, Chief Clinical Strategy Officer, at Claritas HealthTech.

Dr Paul added, “We are excited about this new technology that can ‘correct’ the image impairment (artifact) caused by physical movement that previously rendered MRI images unusable or difficult to read. This will reduce the need to repeat scans, give clinicians more confidence in interpreting these images and determining clinical management. This step change in 'artifact correction' will help drive access, quality and safety in Paediatric care, benefiting patients and those who care for them.”

As Claritas continues to make a positive difference in clinical imaging, focussed on patient outcomes and supporting clinicians, we are looking forward to collaborating and working with clinicians to deliver an evolution in Paediatric MRI.

